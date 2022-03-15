A new look for downtown Essex

The Essex City Council had plenty of agenda items to discuss and resolutions on which to act at its monthly meeting on March 9. The one that garnered the most enthusiasm was the quote and proposal for new banners for the downtown area.

Mayor Calvin Kinney remarked, “I think they look outstanding!”

The red, white, and blue banners will be put on Main Street, and the council hopes to have them up by Memorial Day.

The evening started with the council opening up several public hearings. The first one was in regards to the budget estimate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. As there was no public comment or discussion, the public hearing was closed. The council then approved the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

The next public hearing was opened for Resolution 2022-12, proposing ATV/UTV requirements. The council approved the first reading of this resolution with no public comments; the second reading will be at next month’s meeting on April 13. The council also opened and closed a public hearing for Resolution 2022-13, Proposing Amendment Golf Carts without comment or discussion. The council approved the first reading.

The council approved additional resolutions that included:

• Resolution 2022-14, Zoning Article III Building Line

Mahlon Sorensen, city attorney, took the floor and told the council that this is an ordinance they have worked on in prior years but it hadn’t ever been completed. He addressed the council, “We haven’t had set back requirements in Essex, and I’m not sure why. People want to add things to the front of the house, and most ordinances say you are limited to the building line and you can’t build out past the building line. This ordinance states that you cannot put any permanent improvements in the yard if it extends beyond the building line.”

• Resolution 2022-16, Proposing Extraterritorial Jurisdiction

Kinney asked Sorensen to clarify this resolution, as well. Sorensen explained, “It’s provided for under Iowa law, and it’s about exercising authority two miles outside of the city. It was originally put into place because of subdivisions. It has grown to include any development that requires a legal description to have input from the city, if it is within two miles of the city. Critical points for today are the wind towers and generators. I thought it was important that we address the two-mile jurisdiction.”

• Resolution 2022-17, Amendment Nuisance Abatement

Sorensen again tackled the explanation of the resolution, “I’ve tried to tie the fact that windmills could be considered a nuisance because of the noise, visibly, irritation of blinking lights. I believe it’s not any different from other irritations or hazards to health, and that’s why it’s under the nuisance provision.”

• Resolution 2022-18, Solar Regulation

With the use of solar power on the rise, Sorensen and the council determined a need for an ordinance specifying city criterion. “This ordinance requires that if you have a lot of solar, you have to have a licensed electrician and a licensed plumber when you put those in. It’s about building codes and compliance with Mid-American requirements if you are hooking up to the main system of electricity.”

Larry Anderson of Anderson Tree Care, presented a bid of $2,500 to the council to treat the trees in the city park and the parking area. Anderson will treat the trees near the middle of May and told the council, “The chemicals won’t be put into the ground. I will band them from ground level up to 10 inches, and the trees will be labeled.”

Kinney thanked Anderson for his work and remarked that the park is very important for the community. He asked Anderson to communicate with Mary Ohnmacht, the city clerk, and Mark Marriot, the street superintendent, so they have time to make community members aware of when the treatment will be done. The council also approved the city library’s request for special circumstances to have wine during their book clubs. Sorensen said, “I researched it quite a bit. It’s not crystal clear but there is a reasonable position to say it’s okay. I called the liquor commission and explained it all, and they never called back. So I would say there isn’t much concern from them. Once a year is going to be okay.”

In other news, the city will be re-keying city buildings and replacing the city hall doors but tabled any action until they get specific figures from additional bids. The board spent considerable time reviewing bids for spraying and mowing but the bids did not include the same properties, and the council agreed that there is at least one property that the city employees could manage. They tabled action on the bids until they could collect more detailed bids. The council also discussed the bid from Kirchert Electric for the heater at the water plant but no action was taken. Marriott told council members that the heater really needs to be updated to take a load off the electrical auxiliary power. He said that the current heater isn’t large enough to take care of the needs.

Kinney updated the council on the property at 710 Iowa Avenue.

“As of yesterday, Mary (Ohnmacht) has been in contact with SWIPCO. SWIPCO is meeting in the middle of March to review three applications. There is funding available but I don’t know if it will all be funded. I spoke with the fire chief, and he contacted me back after looking at the property and told me they would indeed put it as a candidate to burn.”

Kinney added that burning is a last resort and will be done only if the city does not get the SWIPCO grant. He continued, “And, since this won’t happen before April 15, it will be on next month’s agenda, too. By then, we’ll know what is going to happen. The trees are down, the fence is gone, and the property is prepped for demolition either way.”

Kinney also updated council members on the status of the lagoon fence.

“The fence around the lagoon area is good to go. It will be on next month’s agenda to approve but I wanted to get it all in now for the USDA funding,” he said.

Kinney is working on an amendment with JEO Consulting group to add manholes and the replacement of three valves to the bid. Marriott added that DNR is good with everything so they should be set.

Kinney did a drive around the city and realized that tires aren’t included in city cleanup. He said, “There are a lot of tires. We are working on getting estimates to determine how much it would cost to get those picked up and disposed of. If we have given them the opportunity, and they don’t take advantage, that gives Mahlon (Sorensen) a chance to send a letter and say, you had a chance. It’s time to clean it up. What more can we do?” The council agreed they should move forward with estimates on tire disposal.

The council approved the following items with little or no discussion:

• Police department report

• Delinquent utilities report

• Minutes from February 9 and February 23

• February treasurer’s report

• Abstract of claims for February 10-March 9

• For Essex Community Club to construct cement pads at the derby track for the bleachers on the south side, next to the band stand

• A bid from JW Excavation in the amount of $12,910 to install a storm sewer at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Denison Street as part of the city’s ongoing project to install storm sewers one or two blocks at a time

The next meeting for the Essex City Council will be held on April 13.