Love is in southwest Iowa, and one young couple has agreed to share their love story with the Southwest Iowa Herald and our readers. Kristin Acosta said that her and husband Gary’s relationship has taught them “it really goes to show you what’s meant to be, will be, and the universe really does have a plan for everybody.”

Gary and Kristin met around 2008 while she was working at Kris’ Connections in Shenandoah; Gary was one of her cell phone customers. She said his kindness was something she noticed right away and after talking with him, she realized he was very intelligent. Kristin said she learned through her manager Amy that Gary had inquired whether she was single, which she thought was flattering but said, “well, maybe he can be my second husband.”

At that point in their lives, the two were not on the same path, as Gary was set to leave for college at Iowa State University in Ames two days later, and Kristin was engaged.

Jump ahead to 2017, and Kristin is divorced and runs into her old manager, Amy, from Kris’ Connections while in Essex and they start a conversation.

“From a very deep place in my subconscious, I think of Gary,” Kristin said. “I asked her what he was up to these days. She joyfully told me he was single and back in Iowa.”

After college, Gary moved to Springfield, Illinois, and recently had moved to Cedar Rapids.

The conversation between Kristin and Amy led to Gary sending Kristin a friend request on Facebook the next day. Still, no conversation between the two evolved until early 2018 when Kristin saw pictures from his vacation to Aruba and she decided to send him a message. That first conversation led to many discussions between the two.

After messaging on Facebook, Gary said Kristin asked him to add her on Snapchat. “We’ve just never stopped talking since,” he said.

Living four hours apart, Kristin in Tarkio and Gary in Cedar Rapids, the two would often have short and long conversations between their in-person visits. Those conversations not only taught them good communication skills, which are essential in a relationship, but also gave them another way to connect and get to know each other better. The couple said they are not only husband and wife but friends.

Gary and Kristin say they enjoy each other’s company, and when they hang out, it’s like two friends hanging out in the sense they like to relax and have fun together.

Gary said if you had asked him back in 2008, he never imagined they would have ended up as a couple but said, “I always thought she was nice and had a really cute smile.”

During the early part of their relationship, Kristin would sometimes drive to Cedar Rapids to see Gary, where they had their first date in the summer of 2018. Their date included a movie followed by pizza for dinner, ice cream and a trip to Target.

Maybe it was the ice cream, or perhaps the trip to Target on that first date, but over Memorial Day weekend the following year, the couple had purchased a house in Glenwood and moved Kristin in. Gary followed three weeks later.

“We did everything all at once and backward,” Gary laughed.

After purchasing their home, Gary found a new job and in July 2019, the couple was married in a small outdoor ceremony at Porter’s Lake north of Shenandoah.

“We just threw all caution to the wind and prayed it all worked out and would fall into place, and it did,” Kristin said.

Breakfast is the couple’s favorite food and a pinnacle part of their relationship. Whether it was starting the day together eating breakfast or ending a long day enjoying their favorite food, the couple decided to serve breakfast at their wedding and had donuts in place of cake.

Almost four years later, Gary still remembers how surprised he was the first time Kristin drove to Cedar Rapids to see him after talking for about four weeks. He said after being set in his ways, and maybe a little stubborn at times, it was hard for him to admit at first that he was falling for her. But as they spent more and more time together, he said it all fell into place and he knew the relationship was something he wanted to last forever.

“I didn’t have to try,” Gary said. “With her, it was just easier.”

He didn’t have to worry about saying or doing the wrong thing when he was with Kristin. He could just be himself without worrying.

“I just had to be myself and enjoy my time with her and it moved on naturally,” Gary said.

Unlike Gary, Kristin said she knew after the first date that Gary was destined to be her forever partner and admitted she was a little upset when he wouldn’t admit it right away.

“I knew he was on the same page; he just wouldn’t admit it yet,” Kristin said.

She said his kindness toward her was so simple, but meant the world to her.

“He was nice to me, and that’s all I ever wanted was someone to be nice to me and listen to me, and I didn’t have to walk on eggshells,” Kristin said. “It’s just been a safe place since day one.”

Kristin said she accidentally learned of a conversation between Gary and a friend that confirmed her suspicions, with Gary telling his friend, “I love that girl.”

One of those acts of kindness that Kristin refers to happened after the couple was married. Gary said she didn’t seem to be a fan of Christmas stockings and she eventually told him it was because, for many years, she would put stockings out for everyone, including herself, but hers never was filled by anyone. So that year, he and the kids surprised her with two stockings, one that said wife and one mom, filled with all her favorite things.

The couple describes their marriage as a team effort, and Gary said they sync together quite nicely.

“We pick up where the other one lacks; we communicate well; were always on the same page,” Kristin said.

Kristin attributes their excellent communication skills to all the conversations that took place for a good portion of their early relationship while Gary still lived in Cedar Rapids. She said they bring out the best in one another and push each other to do better and be better.

Hitting the gym to lift weights is one of their favorite things as a couple, as well as meal prepping together for the month, which includes a full day of cooking together. They also take an occasional trip to the casino.

“He watches me gamble and it makes him happy and me happy,” Kristin laughed.

Gary replied, “I like to make you happy. If you’re happy, I’m happy.”

Throughout their relationship, they have realized that every relationship is different. No two people are the same; they have learned each other’s love language and how to react to each other’s emotional needs. While Gary said it was a big adjustment going from being a single guy to married with a family, new home, new job and new responsibilities, he was thrilled with how everything turned out.

“We always joke and tell people that he was just waiting on me that whole time,” Kristin said.

The couple has three children and Kristin has been employed as the general manager of Sorensen Auto Plaza in Shenandoah for almost 11 years. Gary is a senior mechanical design engineer at Stone Enterprises. Kristin was originally from the Tarkio area and Gary was originally from Shenandoah.

For Valentine’s Day, while the couple has no plans set in stone or maybe none that either could reveal, Kristin said, “He has to send me flowers. That’s a hard fast rule.”

Never receiving flowers from anyone until she was 29 years old, Gary now tries to make up for all those years by frequently remembering to send her flowers.

“She loves me back,” Gary said. “It’s very easy. That’s all I ever wanted. It sounds kind of silly, especially coming from a guy’s point of view, but I just wanted someone to love me back. She loves me back the way I love her.”