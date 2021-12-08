A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021:

PUBLIC HEALTH PROCLAMATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the state of Iowa will remain under a public health emergency disaster proclamation through the end of 2021.

The governor first proclaimed a state of disaster emergency on March 9, 2020, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 542,422 cases have been reported in Iowa since that date, with 7,550 deaths, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Reynolds told talk show host Jeff Angelo’s iHeart radio audience Wednesday that she plans to renew the proclamation extension she signed Nov. 12 through the end of the year. It was set to expire later this week.

“Our anticipation on that (proclamation extension) is by the end of the year we’ll be able to let it go or end it. Hopefully, Jan. 1 will end the emergency health declaration,” the governor told the WHO-AM radio talk show host.

Reynolds said regulatory relief for hospitals is needed as COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the highest level in nearly a year, with about three-fourths of the COVID-19 patients not being vaccinated.