A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

SCHOOL VACCINES: Only the state board of health would be allowed to add any new vaccine requirements for K-12 school students in Iowa under legislation that advanced through the Senate’s education committee.

Senate Study Bill 3004 was approved by a subcommittee and, later in the day, was unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee. The measure previously passed the full Senate in 2020, according to Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton.

No lobbying organization has registered as for or against the bill.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said he believes the bill does not do much to change current policy, but rather strengthens current language. The proposal includes reiteration of a new state law, passed during last fall’s special legislative session, which allows Iowans to claim medical and religious exemptions to vaccines.

USS IOWA MAKES HISTORY: When the USS Iowa nuclear-powered submarine is put into action later this year it will make history as the first fully integrated crew among Navy fast attack submarines, its commander told Iowa legislators Wednesday.

Capt. Quinn James, commanding officer of the USS Iowa that is being built in Groton, Conn., said the crew of 135 sailors will include men and women.

Later, a House Appropriations subcommittee forwarded HF 2002 to the full committee to appropriate $200,000 for the christening and commissioning of the boat.

Several representatives of veterans’ organizations were on hand to speak in favor of the expenditure for the fourth warship to represent Iowa.

REYNOLDS NEGATIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said she tested negative for COVID-19 once again Wednesday morning after feeling ill late last week. Reynolds canceled her public events Thursday and Friday. She held one event Tuesday, for a proclamation signing. On Wednesday, she appeared at a public ceremony in the Iowa Capitol rotunda honoring veterans.

“It’s not COVID. I tested again this morning,” Reynolds told reporters after delivering remarks at the event. “We’ll continue to monitor that, because a lot of the symptoms are the same. So we want to make sure that we’re safe and it’s not that.”

MEDIA SEATING: The League of Women Voters and Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a news conference to advocate for Iowa Senate leadership to return to allowing Statehouse reporters to work from the media work spaces on the chamber floor.

Before the session, majority Iowa Senate Republican leaders reversed more than a century of precedence by telling reporters they could no longer work from the media work spaces on the floor, and would instead be seated in the upstairs gallery. Journalism and press freedom groups have criticized the move. The Iowa Capitol Press Association, a group of Statehouse reporters, has urged Senate Republican leaders to reverse their decision and allow reporters to resume working from the chamber floor.

“By denying the press direct access to legislators in the Iowa Senate, Iowans no longer will have a direct link to an understanding of the actions and activities of their elected leaders,” said Terese Grant, president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa.

Joining her in speaking at the rally were representatives of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

INMATES DIE: The Iowa Department of Corrections has reported the deaths of two inmates.

Donald Edward Lanphier, 84, was pronounced dead due to natural causes Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was originally an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Lanphier had been serving a 10-year special supervision sentence for sexual offenses from Mahaska County beginning Dec. 10, 2020.

Also Sunday, Charles Earl Thompson, 65, was pronounced dead due to natural causes in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been housed due to chronic illness. Thompson had been serving a 10-year maximum term for lascivious acts with a child from Floyd County beginning Feb. 22, 2021.