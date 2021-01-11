A Shenandoah woman connects her journey with M.A.Y. Mentoring

“E-Mentoring is about encouraging growth and widening the perspective of students,” said Regan. “Sometimes it’s to provide direction, but most of the time it’s just to provide a listening ear.”

Along with logging those 300 miles on her virtual Camino de Santiago Challenge, Regan has raised $1,490 on the Go Fund Me page for the M.A.Y. Mentoring program.

“I think that initially when you think about walking 500 miles, it can seem very daunting, and what I have discovered is that you’re able to achieve that by just one step at a time,” she said.

Regan said she tries to walk a mile each day, but some days are a challenge with her heart condition. But she said she never gives up and says it is the same with mentoring, “you should never give up.”

Regan said the virtual Camino de Santiago Challenge is not how she had intended to complete the walk, but she has enjoyed her journey. Having friends and family join her along the way has reminded Regan of the many people who have shared her journey through life.

Reflecting on the Camino walk, Regan said when things look overwhelming or out of reach, there is always a new opportunity and a new possibility to make things happen.