Accura HealthCare welcomes Shenandoah to the family

Accura HealthCare, an Iowa-based healthcare provider operating 31 nursing and rehabilitation communities, 12 assisted living communities and two independent living communities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. “Tom (LeNeave) and I are thrilled to be adding Elm Heights to our family,” said Ted LeNeave, President and CEO of Accura HealthCare.
“Ensuring a smooth transition for the residents, families and staff is top priority. Accura HealthCare understands what it means to be family focused and the mission reflects it; partners in care, family for life,” commented Gwen Larsen, Administrator.
Family owned and operated since 2016, Accura HealthCare has a long-standing reputation of providing high quality, resident-centered care, while maintaining their mission driven culture. “Elm Heights’ culture, love, and care are much like ours and we appreciate the facility accepting us and allowing our families to come together to provide great care to the residents and families of Shenandoah,” said Ted LeNeave, President and CEO of Accura HealthCare.
The facility name has changed to “Accura HealthCare of Shenandoah” effective August 1.
