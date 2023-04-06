Due to pending litigation, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors has tabled any action on the moratorium of wind turbines.

Several Fremont County residents have requested that supervisors suspend activities related to the application with Invenergy as related to the Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy project.

Supervisors approved Invenergy's application for the project in July 2022, and also approved decommissioning and road use clauses to protect county residents in December. On March 29, they tabled action on a moratorium.

Fremont County resident Ida VanScyoc asked the supervisors about taking action on moratoriums at the meeting.

“We request that you take action on a moratorium for new wind projects. We can redo the ordinance," VanScyoc. "Button it up, give it more definition and change the setbacks. My yard should not be in a set back circle. Just across the river, there is a mile setback. It should be from the property line and on, and that should be the same with the noise levels. Many counties have moratoriums.” VanScyoc is also concerned about agreements the county entered into with Invenergy without regard to the fine print.

Supervisor Chris Clark replied: “We were presented with a court order on March 28, and we were advised by our legal counsel not to take any action regarding the moratorium.”

Another county resident, Heather Coulter, said that the board needs to be forward thinking on the safety issue.

"Whether or not you approve a moratorium, if we don’t set good safe boundaries with a solid foundation on this issue, we are really going to regret it in the future," Coulter said. "If we want to grow our county, we need to have the foundation established. Safety in our boundaries, safety in building and safety in verifying quality aspects. We want to do it in a progressive way, with safety first.

"Many counties are trying to protect themselves, and we are learning more and more about that every week," she continued. "Safety is one of them, so take a look at resident well being and protecting the county financially. Make rules and consequences if the rules are broken. It would be worth having another look at it.”

Supervisor Clint Blackburn responded: “Whether we agree or disagree, we were asked to table until after the court proceedings anything to do with wind turbines. That is what we have been advised to do by our legal council.”

The board also tabled the right of way permits for Shenandoah Wind Hills Farm to clear trees.

Also at the March 29 meeting, board members approved the compensation board’s recommendations for salary increases for the next fiscal year. This included an increase of 12% salary for the sheriff, a 9% increase for the auditor and 8% for the county attorney, recorder, supervisors and treasurer.

Supervisors had tabled the decision to approve the compensation board’s recommendation due to budget constraints. Clark said he is worried about being fiscally responsible and said that if they request one salary to change, the change has to be reduced across the board.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope talked on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

“Our compensation board meets and discusses what they think the cost of living and the whole picture will look like for the following year.," Aistrope said. "They took that into consideration. The Legislature have passed a bill called 'Back the Blue/ because so many counties were getting so far behind with police officers, etc. and couldn’t keep employees. Counties are required by law to pay what in correlation to other counties their size.

"They are trying to bring it up, step by step to adhere to the law," Aistrope continued. "That’s why they suggested an increase of 12% this year. If we cut it back, it hurts me to keep my command staff. I lost seven or eight deputies just because of wages after the flood. I need a baseline. I cut my budget to help make it work. So I would like the Bard of Supervisors to say, 'Yes, we’re going to keep that.'”

County Treasurer Alise Snyder said the suggested 8% is basically covering the increase in insurance rates and the cost of living.

VanScyoc added that law enforcement is one the county's most underpaid and underrespected positions.

“What they do is dangerous, and they deserved more,” VanScyoc said.

Clark agreed that to keep good staff and have effective elected officials, the county needs increased salaries.

“In order to do that, we do need to keep a good wage," Clark said. "I’m torn because I do agree that wages need increased. We just will have to be careful with our budget and buckle down further on expenditures to accommodate so we don’t have to amend it.”

The supervisors also heard from Jake Miriovsky with JEO Consulting, who discussed a situation related to the Iowa Watershed Approach Project.

“I’m here about the watershed project and want to make sure you are aware of the situation," Miriovsky said. "There has been correspondence from one of the landowners that was a part of that project. Work for the landowner, Ginger Gruber, was completed in April of last year. We went out to look after harvest about wet areas that haven’t improved with the project and other concerns."

Miriovsky said a meeting in December resulted in a plan to solve and install additional drain ties to improve subsurface drainage on that farm.

"It is proposed to be about $9,500 worth of work but it seems like it is not enough, but what is enough is unclear right now," Miriovsky said. "This is why I’m here today and why you’ve been brought in, is that we are unsure what the next steps are. We need to come to a resolution quickly as planting season is approaching. We want to know what will satisfy this.”

Miriovsky added that installation of perforated drain tile and inlets built behind terraces were part of the project, and he wants to know what will close the book on this issue. He asked the board to meet with him and the landowner to try to come to a resolution.

“I would like to get a maintenance agreement with this landowner and am looking for your support and understanding to get this resolved," he said. "Our method of business is making things right, and we are willing to do that, but there has to be a line drawn.”

Clark asked what damages the party is seeking. Miriovsky said they are asking for yield loss.

"Our opinion is that yield loss is affected by many, many things, so it's difficult to determine," Miriovsky said. "We haven’t had an ask for a dollar value yet and also no definition. We want to help but there has to be a definition when our responsibilities end.”

Board members said they would look into this and are willing to meet with Miriovsky and the landowner to help determine the next steps.

In other business:

At the request of County Engineer Dan Davis, the board approved an agreement with HGM Associates for agreed costs of $14,825 to complete and close out Project Nos. FM-CO36(89)-55-36 (J-10) and ER-CO36(85)-58-36 (J-24). Davis said the reason they are asking for the additional time and dollars is related to the stormwater pollution prevention plan, which describes all the construction site operator's activities to prevent stormwater contamination, control, sedimentation and erosion to show compliance with the requirements of the Clean Water Act.

Board members also signed an agreement with HGM for change of services, amendment 2, to the agreed cost of $3550 for the J-64 project.

John Thomas with the Hungry Canyon Alliance Program spoke to the board about the program. “I’m here today for an educational visit as I’ve already requested the annual fee payment of $5,000," Thomas said. Fremont County received $1.27 million for 24 projects from Hungry Canyon over a 28-year period. "This program was started in the late '80s and the HCA was formed locally to research and implement solutions to the problem of stream channel erosion and degradation in a 23 county area of the deep loess soils region of western Iowa, Thomas said. He said he covers 19 counties in southwest Iowa and described the benefits to county infrastructure and streambed stabilization to improve water quality. Thomas added that he has worked with Davis on several occasions.

Clark is on the SWIPCO board and told the supervisors that SWIPCO is applying for a grant on behalf of the county to provide broadband to underserved areas. “SWIPCO came up with three areas in our county that will impact the most people, and they requested a letter of support from the county to apply for the grant,” he said. The board approved letters of support for broadband grant nominations.

Board members approved the new union contract for the sheriff's office.