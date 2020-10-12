Adcock crows for Southwest Iowa

When asked if Iowa was heading in the right direction during the pandemic, Adcock said, “Flat out no.” Adcock said she is paying attention to the science and feels that Iowa needs to have a mask mandate like so many other states.

“We can’t even agree that this simple little thing has value,” said Adcock. “It’s not a fail-safe measure, but the value is proven.”

She said it is unfair that people who already have limited ability to get out into the public must stay inside even more now.

“There’s a balance in there, and I just feel like by the state not asking everybody to participate in the health of the state is sorely misguided,” said Adcock.

Adcock said people in southwest Iowa are independent, strong, and rely on neighbors and family. She wants to make sure that southwest Iowa gets the attention it deserves.

“The saying it could be worse is said more often than it can be better,” said Adcock. “We should make it better. There are definitely leaders in the community, but I believe that on the state level, there could be a lot more help coming our way.”