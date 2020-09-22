Adopt-a-Family in its 28th year

A deadline of Friday, Oct. 16 is drawing near for individuals interested in the Shenandoah Adopt-a-Family Program.
The Adopt-a-Family Program was started in Shenandoah by Pat Perkins in 1992 and is meant to help families in the Shenandoah school district during the holidays. Perkins worked for Nishna Productions at the time, and they continued the program until 2005. Then, Beta Sigma Pi Sorority took over the project until it became a community project in 2009.
Thirteen families were adopted that first year. Although the number of families adopted varies from year to year, the program now helps between 60 and 70 families each year.
Volunteers are essential for the success of the program.
For several years, Taylor Goetz and Chelsie Green, both from Shenandoah, volunteered their time to help with the program and are excited to organize the event for the second year.
“It’s just rewarding, Christmas should be a great memory for everybody,” said Goetz.
The program has 13 volunteers this year, including Taylor Goetz, Chelsie Greene, Lori Gibson, Pat Perkins, Candice Staudenmaier, Lindy Peterson, Jamie Roush, Lesley Brooks, Breanna Christensen, Patty Roberts, Ashleigh Sons, Cori Baldwin and Caroline Peters.
The program still operates in the same manner as when it began.
Lists are provided from several different local service agencies within Shenandoah for families that may need help during the holiday season. Those families are then contacted by volunteers from the program and are offered support from the Adopt-a-Family Program.
The families in need, based on size, are then matched with the list of adopters, businesses, or individuals that have signed up to help.
The Adopt-a-Family Program only shops for kids and the adopters are provided a list of the number of children in the family they are adopting, ages, and what their wants and needs are.
Adopters will shop, wrap gifts and drop them off at the Delmonico room on a day specified in December. The adopted families then come on a later date to pick up their gifts.
“We suggest if you are going to adopt a family to spend around $75 per child,” said Goetz. “We try to have the gifts ready to pick up at the beginning of December so they can take them home and put them under their tree,” said Goetz.
There are other ways to help the program, than being an adopter.
Cash donations can be made and will be used to shop for families that were not adopted.
“I think this program is important because sometimes those families are struggling, and the kids are the ones that are suffering or being compared to at school, and then this just helps them have good family memories at Christmas,” said Goetz.
Those interested in helping, email aaf.shenandoah@gmail.com or for more information. Mail donations to Adopt-a-Family c/o LBB, PO Box 307, Shenandoah, IA 51601.
