Adopt-a-Family in its 28th year

Lists are provided from several different local service agencies within Shenandoah for families that may need help during the holiday season. Those families are then contacted by volunteers from the program and are offered support from the Adopt-a-Family Program.

The families in need, based on size, are then matched with the list of adopters, businesses, or individuals that have signed up to help.

The Adopt-a-Family Program only shops for kids and the adopters are provided a list of the number of children in the family they are adopting, ages, and what their wants and needs are.

Adopters will shop, wrap gifts and drop them off at the Delmonico room on a day specified in December. The adopted families then come on a later date to pick up their gifts.

“We suggest if you are going to adopt a family to spend around $75 per child,” said Goetz. “We try to have the gifts ready to pick up at the beginning of December so they can take them home and put them under their tree,” said Goetz.

There are other ways to help the program, than being an adopter.

Cash donations can be made and will be used to shop for families that were not adopted.