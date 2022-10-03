Adopt-a-Family prepares for 30th year

Even though it is just the beginning of October, one group has already started thinking about Christmas.

The Adopt-a-Family Program has been growing for the past 30 years, providing Christmas gifts to children living within the Shenandoah Community School District. Co-organizers Taylor Goetz and Chelsie Green urge those who would like to adopt a family this year through the program to get signed up as the deadline of Friday, Oct. 21, is right around the corner.

“I think it (Adopt-a-Family Program) is a good asset to our community,” Goetz said. She said the Shenandoah community has several programs that put youth first and make their holiday a little brighter.

Goetz said she enjoys working with the program, but she has a favorite part: “I enjoy when the families come pick up their gifts and seeing their excitement.”

The Adopt-a-Family Program was started in Shenandoah by Pat Perkins in 1992 and is meant to help families in the Shenandoah school district during the holidays. Perkins worked for Nishna Productions at the time, and NPI continued the program until 2005. Then, Beta Sigma Pi Sorority took over the project until it became a community project in 2009.

Thirteen families were adopted that first year. Although the number of families adopted varies from year to year, the program now helps between 60 and 70 families on average.

The volunteers that help with the program are essential for its success. Helping this year are Lori Gibson, Lesley Brooks, Cori Beauchamp, Patty Roberts, Breanna Christensen, Pat Perkins, Lindy Peterson, Jamie Rousch, Katie Baker and Candice Staudenmaier.

The program still operates in the same manner as when it began by local service agencies providing names of families living in the Shenandoah Community School District that may need a helping hand during the holiday. Those families are then contacted by program volunteers and offered support from the Adopt-a-Family Program.

The families in need, based on size, are then matched with the list of adopters, businesses or individuals that have signed up to help.

The Adopt-a-Family Program only shops for children, and the adopters are provided a list of the number of children in the family they are adopting, their ages and their wants and needs.

Adopters will shop, wrap gifts and drop them off at the Delmonico room on a day specified in December. The adopted families then come on a later date to pick up their gifts.

Goetz said they suggest adopters plan to spend around $100 per child and the deadline for gift drop-off is Monday, Dec. 12. She said if you don’t want to adopt a family, you can also help the program with a cash donation that will be used to shop for families that were not adopted.

Those interested in helping can call Goetz at 712-246-9532, Green at 712-215-0105, or email aaf.shenandoah@gmail.com for more information. Donations can be sent by mail to Adopt-a-Family c/o LBB, PO Box 307, Shenandoah, IA 51601.