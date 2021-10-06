Adopt-a-Family sharing holiday joy for 29 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program still operates in the same manner as when it began.

Goetz said lists are provided to the program from several local service agencies within Shenandoah for families who may need help during the holiday season. Those families are then contacted by volunteers from the program and are offered help from the Adopt-a-Family Program.

The families in need, based on size, are then matched with the list of adopters, businesses, or individuals that have signed up to help with the program.

The Adopt-a-Family Program only shops for kids, and adopters are provided a list of the number of children in the family they are adopting, ages, and their wants and needs.

Adopters will shop, wrap gifts and drop them off at the Delmonico room in the Shenandoah Historical Museum building on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The adopted families will then pick up their gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Goetz said it is suggested that the adopters spend between $75 to $100 per child.

There are other ways to help the program other than being an adopter. Cash donations can be made towards the program and will be used to shop for families that were not adopted.

The deadline for adopters to sign up for the Adopt-f-Family program is Friday, Oct. 15. Those interested in helping with the program can contact Goetz at 712-246-9532 or Greene at 712-215-0105 or email aaf.shenandoah@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to Adopt-a-Family c/o LBB, PO Box 307, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601.