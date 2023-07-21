As difficult as the decision was, Kim Leininger said she stepped down as the coordinator for M.A.Y. Mentoring because "it was time for me and time for the program."

The community-based mentoring program for youth was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents.

While a 16-member advisory board runs the program, the coordinator position is an employee of the Shenandoah Community School District. Leininger said she felt the originating board members who established the program were accurate in realizing the person filling the role of coordinator needed to be in direct contact with students to identify the support students needed. The person filling that role also needed to know what the student's surroundings were like, so making the position part of the school district and coordinating with the school, she thought, was an excellent move on their part.

As the first and only coordinator the program has had, Leininger said she believes in the mission of the M.A.Y. program and loved the job, but said the coordinator role was a demanding job. She said it provided a variety of tasks for her to work on and was diverse, which she enjoyed.

Not only did it involve working with mentors and mentees, but it also included planning, organizing and fundraising for the program. After a while, you start to run out of new ideas, she said, and she was at a point in her life where she wanted a job where she could take a step back and focus on helping students one on one.

She said new and creative ideas are what the program needs and hopes the next person that steps into the coordinator role will successfully keep the current programs “thriving” and add some new life to the program. M.A.Y. Mentoring offers one-on-one mentoring, Links to LNX E-Mentoring, Mc2 Club and Mustang Mentors.

While Leininger said it would be “hard to let go,” she knew it was time. The relationships and friendships she has formed over the past 23 years, including mentors, mentees, M.A.Y. Mentoring board members and school staff, she hopes will continue, just in a different capacity.

Not wanting to be referred to as Mrs. Leininger, she said she would miss her connection with the students in the Shenandoah Community School District and miss having them walk into her office to say, “Hi, Kim.”

Knowing going into the job that extra support and guidance for not only students but everyone is imperative, she said she has learned over the years working with the program that often kids struggle to change patterns or “believe that they can make their own choices,” and then helping them understand that they will have the support they need in the process can be difficult.

Leininger said the next step would be for the M.A.Y. Mentoring Board and school district to work together to find her replacement. While she doesn’t want the process rushed, she hopes they can hire someone committed to the program before her last day so she can work with them briefly.

While she has learned from experience it is best to step aside wholly when leaving a position, Leininger hopes that eventually she can be involved in the program again either as a mentor or on the board. She said she would be around to answer any questions the new coordinator may have.

Leininger will start the 2023-24 school year off in Shenandoah, getting some of the M.A.Y. Programs up and running for the school year before starting her new position with the Essex and Hamburg community school districts as their Mental Health/Student Services Coordinator on Sept. 1. In her new role, she will work one on one with students who are facing situations creating barriers or challenges. Not only will this new position offer her a chance to focus on one student at a time, it will not be as demanding with a Monday through Thursday schedule, she said.

Leininger said the Shenandoah community has “phenomenal community members that supported the program, supported me and care about our kids.”

“I would like to make sure that people that have supported our program know how much they're appreciated," she said. "From the mentors themselves to the board members to financial contributors, it does take a village, and without a lot of support from a lot of different areas, including the school, I can’t thank those people enough. And, of course, we’ve got to go back to Ed May to thank him. If it hadn’t been for the seed money from Ed May Jr., this program wouldn’t have gotten off the ground. So I really appreciate the people that made it work and have continued to support it to see it grow.”