Agenda deadline for Page Co. Board of Supervisor goes unchanged

The current practice for the Page County Board of Supervisors agenda cutoff deadline will remain unchanged with a 2-1 vote.
Included on the agenda for the March 23 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting was to talk about changing the Friday at noon cutoff deadline for the agenda to 8 a.m. on Monday following a discussion from the March 16 meeting. Supervisor Chairman Chuck Morris called the noon on Friday deadline more of a standing practice rather than a policy.
“If we need to adopt a policy for every action, I think that we are going to spend a lot of time adopting policies that we don’t agree on,” said Morris.
Morris said that at the last meeting, the supervisors discussed the open meeting laws and that it is required that an agenda be posted 24 hours in advance of a meeting. He said no code or requirement stated when the agenda’s information is gathered or when the cut-off deadline is set.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said having the cutoff deadline three and a half days before a meeting was a significant gap in time. He felt moving the deadline to 8 a.m. on Monday was more accessible to the taxpayers. Holmes said even though the current deadline works, a later deadline has also been proven to work.
Morris assured everyone that if an emergency situation occurred and needed to be added to the agenda, the chairman can place that item on the agenda. He said otherwise, if an item comes in after the deadline and is not an emergency, it could wait until the following Tuesday’s meeting.
“We work for the taxpayer and if they want something on really we’re here to listen, not to decide if it is important or not or an emergency or not,” said Holmes.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen voiced concern over moving the deadline to Monday, saying her department does not work over the weekend and does not report to work until 8 a.m. on Monday, which would only give staff half an hour to check emails before posting the agenda. She said schedules would have to be adjusted and was concerned that emails coming in over the weekend could be missed.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he didn’t want to make the deadline time constraining because something could be overlooked. He said with the supervisors being accessible for an emergency situation, he didn’t feel the need to move the deadline.
“I would agree with you, Jacob, if we weren’t accessible, but our call lines are accessible, our emails are accessible and if somebody emails or calls you on a Saturday, all you have to do is call Chuck and say, hey, is this something we need to get on the agenda and he can call Melissa.”
Morris asked Holmes if he would like to make a motion to move the deadline to 8 a.m. on Monday. When a motion was not made by Holmes, Armstrong made a motion.
“If Jacob is not going to make a motion to move it to 8 a.m., I’ll make a motion to continue the policy as we are doing it now with 12 p.m. Friday cutoff.”
Armstrong and Morris voted yes, with Holmes being the sole no.
“For the record, I vote no on the policy of the noon Friday deadline to have items added to the agenda,” said Holmes. “While this may be convenient, I believe returning to a Monday deadline is doable and provides the best possible service to the taxpayers, which is the sole reason we are here.”
In other business, the supervisors approved Conservation Director John Schwab’s request to place the Conservation Department Donations into the Conservation Trust Account.