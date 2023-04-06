Kevin Aistrope and Arnold Emberton received Years of Service awards from the Fremont County Board of Supervisors at the board’s April 5 meeting.

“Arnold Emberton is our IT guy," Supervisor Chris Clarks said. "Arnold has been here for 35 years, and he has done a great job. He keeps talking about retirement but I am hoping he doesn’t!”

Clark also gave accolades to Aistrope.

“Kevin has also been here for 35 years," Clark said. "We really appreciate everything he has done for the county; the county is in better shape because of him.”

There were five public hearings on the morning’s agenda. Four of the hearings were regarding road vacations within the county, and there were plenty of landowners in attendance to make sure their opinions were heard.

The first hearing was in regard to a vacation for a portion of 130th Street. The road is currently classified as a Level B road. County Engineer Dan Davis said he had a petition from three landowners who wished to close and vacate a half-mile section of 130th Street.

Susan Shepherd of Tabor testified in opposition to closing the road permanently.

“In my lifetime, I have witnessed alleys in Tabor being closed, and now we can’t find a walkable path through there," she said. "Things like that are really important to today’s youth, as they want all the amenities such as walking path, hiking path, a biking path.

"The old railroad would have been perfect but that opportunity is gone," she continued. "The more those Level B roads are gone, the fewer opportunities you have for tourism and for economic growth.”

Shepherd's suggestion was to retain right of way easements so the county could get the road backs again when they are needed.

Caleb Morse of Tabor owns property that runs adjacent to 130th Street and said that he agrees with Shepherd and that he and other farmers do use that particular section of road.

The road was terraced over two years ago with not notice and no signs put up. Morse said he heard it was done because people got stuck on the road, but the low maintenance roads were down for several years he had to put them up himself.

"I read that the county only vacates roads if there is no public use," he said. "It takes five miles off my daily drive, and other farmers use it, too. If you do vacate it, I have a deal for damages.”

Morse submitted a claim to the supervisors for damages of $15,000 in the event of a vacation.

Brett Smith owns both sides of the road on part of 130th Street. He said the road is impassable.

“When it’s impassable, people go through the field," he said. "There was more dirt washed off that road than all our farms together. Something had to be done so we fixed both sides of the road for my grandson to build a house, and have done it all on our own dime. Cars were getting stuck and it was a mess. It was time to do something.”

Davis said that the county does maintain when they are asked, but the road can be dangerous with the possibility of liability due to the condition and rise of the road.

Supervisors decided to table action on the vacation on 130th Street so they can better understand the situation and get a good look at it from all sides.

The second hearing involved 260th Street, which is not on the secondary road system, according to Davis.

“It’s a quarter mile off of 190th Street, going south a quarter mile, and the petition to vacate is from Lenny Griever,” Clark said, adding that the road hasn't been passable or usable for many years.

There was no public comment, and the board approved the vacation.

The third hearing was in regard to vacating a portion of 320th Avenue.

Tom Lorimor, who farms alongside the road said the road has become a nuisance.

"The bridge over Walnut Creek there is not even passable," Lorimor said. "There are numerous wrecks, and we have to pull vehicles out of there often. Our wish is to have the road maintained, established, keep it there for local use and gate it.”

Davis said that Lorimor is describing a Level C road, but the petition indicates a road vacation. Stan Orton said he would be landlocked if the road was vacated.

“In that case, the board could deny the vacation and then it could be brought up again as a Level C," Davis said. "Gates could be put up to discourage others from using them, and the county will put up the gates and posts. We would only come out to maintain it when we get a phone call.”

Lorimor said if there's an issue with the road, he'd fix it.

"But the road can’t be eliminated because of the drainage systems that are established on both sides," he said.

Supervisor Clint Blackburn said the board would deny to request to vacate to allow maintenance and access, but said it was up to Lorimor to petition to the board to indicate a future request.

"You could just change the petition to reduce the road to a Level C," Blackburn said.

The board voted to deny the motion.

The fourth hearing involved a section of 180th Street near 220th Avenue that was petitioned to be reduced to a Level C road.

One of the petitioners, John Askew, said the section of road is on the south side of his farm and north on Lonnie Houchin's property.

"This is one that after the 2019 flood, the bridge was damaged, and we’ve had barricades on both sides," Askew said. "It would be good to keep the easement there for perpetuity for the county and for permanent access for any property that is sold down there. We would propose that the bridge be removed at the same time and keep barricades on the west and east. We both have field entrances and established ditches there, and we do all the cleaning of those.”

If they could work it out with Davis, Askew said he and Houchin would build the gates and make keys available to the necessary departments. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said as long as access is provided to first responders when needed, it would work. The board approved reducing the level of maintenance to Level C.

A public hearing was also held for the county's fiscal year 2024 maximum levy. No comment was offered by the public.

Auditor Dee Owens explained that the levy is a little higher than last year due to changes with the state.

“There is an increase in valuation. It was state legislation done at the 11th hour," Owens said. "Our hope is that next year, the levy can be dropped back down. Right now it is at $3.75 per $1,000.”

Clark said the county is working toward $3.50 and reminded the public that this tax valuation is not based off of the recent tax assessment that just went out, because that will be for next year’s valuation.

The board approved the maximum levy.

In other business:

The board approved a payment voucher for $15,445.20 payable to HGM Associates for engineering services for bridge MR-100 on J-18 per agreement through March 15. “This is for a 200 feet concrete beam for the bridge, and we are paying it out of Farm to Market," Davis said.

As a recommendation by Davis, the board approved a work in a right of way permit for Ethon Smith of Tabor to clear out dead trees on Bluff Road south of 242nd Avenue.

Supervisors set a public hearing on April 26 at 9:30 a.m. to approve the fiscal year 2024 county budget.

The board approved a renewal of a Class C retail alcohol license for Wilds Property Management LLC, which operates as Whiskey Springs.

Dominique Sherrod from Maryville, Missouri, with Family Life Division Globe Life presented information to the board about their voluntary supplemental benefit policies for courthouses. Sherrod asked the supervisors for permission to talk to the departments in the courthouse about their individualized policies. The board members granted permission, and Sherrod will talk to the auditor’s office to set the date.

The next regular meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Wednesday, April 12.