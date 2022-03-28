Alan Armstrong seeks reelection as Page County Supervisor

Friday, March 25, marked the deadline to return nomination papers for the June primary in Page County.

In 2017 Incumbent Alan Armstrong was appointed to the Page County Board of Supervisors when Jim Richardson resigned. In November of 2018, Armstrong was elected for a full term as Page County supervisor and is now seeking reelection as District 2 supervisor in the June Republican primary.

The proposed new county jail is one of the reasons Armstrong is running for another term as supervisor. He said communication with the community would be vital in helping them understand why the county needs a new jail and addressing the safety concerns with the current jail that is showing its age.

“It’s had better days, and there’s a lot of situations where our jailers and our deputies and our sheriff are working in a situation that is outdated and maybe not as user-friendly as a newer one would be,” said Armstrong.

Another project Armstrong would like to see through is the wind ordinance in Page County.

“When Jim Richardson stepped down, I was picked out of seven people to fill his spot,” said Armstrong. “I’m not sure why I was picked, but I felt that was a pretty good point that I needed to be able to be reactive and proactive in our community at the same time listening to people and trying to move forward.”

Armstrong said during his first term, he, Jon Herzberg and Chuck Morris were “taxed” with developing a wind ordinance for the county that would support wind energy for the farmers that wanted to be involved and at the same time would provide a safeguard. He said if there are changes in the future development of wind in the county, he would like to be a part of that and help guide the county towards common ground.

“I don’t think people are aware of the benefits for Page County,” said Armstrong. “How much this is going to generate if and when this gets started, but it’s going to be fairly important for our county. It will be fairly important for those farmers that are invested into this.”

Armstrong said he would also like to see continued work on the county’s safety program, which is a significant saving. He also enjoys being involved in outside area agencies, saying there are so many programs to help people they are unaware of, and he would like to help spread the word.

Armstrong is excited for the county’s partnership with Golden Hills RC&D and feels $15,000 will be a small price for the rewards he anticipates the county seeing through grants.

“There’s only so many dollars the county can spend, and the conservation board only has so much funding that they can get,” said Armstrong. “There’s so many grants that can’t be done without outside help, and I think that Golden Hills RC&D involvement will help loop people together.”

Over the last four years, Armstrong said that he had learned the art of patients as a supervisor, and he must listen. He has learned to separate his role as a supervisor from his other responsibilities as not to cross communicate because he said communication is very important.

“I have to be patient and listen,” said Armstrong. “I also have to be able to share back what I feel and how I got there.”

Armstrong will be challenged by Todd Maher, who submitted his nomination papers this week.