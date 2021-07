Alcohol delivery, permit-less firearm carry among new Iowa laws

CHARTER SCHOOLS

DIVERSITY TRAINING

Iowa’s public K-12 schools and universities no longer can train staff or teach students using what the legislation calls “divisive topics,” including that an individual by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, that Iowa or the United States is fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist, and others, thanks to House File 802. The new law does not go quite as far as efforts in other states to ban critical race theory, a high-level academic theory built around the premise racism is embedded in many of the country’s systems and policies.