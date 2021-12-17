Alden files suit against Lee

Alden Global Capital has filed suit against Lee Enterprises, a sign the company isn't backing away from its hostile attempt to take over the Davenport-based newspaper publisher.

Lee earlier this month unanimously rejected a takeover bid from Alden. Lee's board also voted to reject nominations by Alden for three new members to Lee's board.

But Strategic Investment Opportunities, an affiliate of Alden, says in a new lawsuit that Lee’s bylaws are too constricting and violated shareholders’ rights.

“Lee’s stockholder-unfriendly staggered board has exhibited all of the symptoms of severely entrenched leadership focused more on its own power than what's best for the company — including adoption of unusual and improper bylaws designed to impede stockholder nominations to fill board seats, which the board has now used to purportedly invalidate the nomination of three independent directors, as well as an outright rejection of Alden's offer without any attempt to engage,” said Cameron Gurley, spokesperson for Alden, in an email to the Quad-City Times.

Lee says Alden didn't properly nominate the board members and that selling to Alden isn't in the best interest of the company. Alden is widely known in the newspaper industry for cost-cutting beyond norms.

“Alden’s director nomination notice was clearly invalid and we remain committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders,” said Lee spokesperson Charles Arms. “Alden’s claims are baseless.”

In November, Alden offered to buy Lee, one of the country's largest newspaper chains and publisher of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, for $24 per share in cash. Lee countered by adopting a so-called "poison pill" strategy, designed to dilute stock should Alden seek to gain more control of the company. Lee announced that its board unanimously rejected the takeover bid from Alden on Dec. 9.

Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a nonprofit media research firm, said it is common to see companies pursuing hostile acquisitions take the target company to court.

“An unsolicited bid is sort of hostile on the face of it,” Edmonds said. “It's actually relatively common in these kinds of fights. There haven't necessarily been many in media until recent years to push for representation on the board and to kind of go back and forth with legal charges and countercharges.”

What is the lawsuit alleging?

Changes to Lee’s bylaws in 2019 restricted who would be able to nominate candidates to the board of directors.

Strategic Investment Priorities are not Lee stockholders; they are the beneficial owners, a person who enjoys the benefits of ownership though the property's title, of 6% of Lee’s stock. Since they are not stockholders, Lee’s bylaws restrict the company from suggesting candidates to the board, according to Manjot Bhussar, a merger and acquisition expert at Iowa State University.

“Basically, Alden is saying (to the court), ‘Hey, can you tell them to restore their 2017 bylaws, because the 2019 changes that they've made are too restrictive, they're hurting their shareholders,” Bhussar said.

Bhussar said it's unlikely the court will listen to Alden.

“The court just rejects the case on standing that it's the company's bylaws and they've not done it,” Bhussar said. “They've made the changes in 2019 so you really can't say anything.”

It is clear that Alden did not abide by Lee’s bylaws when submitting candidates to the board, according to Bhussar. However, he said Lee’s bylaws are more restrictive than some other publicly traded companies.

“I think Alden says that 3% of the publicly listed companies have this text in their bylaws, right, that you have to be the stockholder of record in order to nominate directors to do this,” Bhussar said. “So it's an unusual case from the get-go.”

Alden is asking for the names of its three nominees to Lee’s board to be listed on the proxy statement delivered to the shareholders prior to Lee's annual meeting. Three of eight seats are up for election this year, which makes Lee a staggered board.

“Staggered boards are usually used by companies to prevent acquisitions, because not all board seats are up for election every other year,” Bhussar said. “So for example, if Alden needs to get seats on the board, and get a majority seat on the board, they will have to wait multiple years in order to nominate their candidates and then make decisions to accept the acquisition.”

If the court sides with Alden, and its candidates do appear on the proxy statement, it is still up to the shareholders to decide if they will replace the existing board members. If Alden gains three seats, Lee still has majority control of the board, making it unlikely the poison pill will be repealed. The shareholders vote on board members at the 2022 annual meeting. No date has been set, but it's typically held in late February.

However, if Alden’s candidates are elected to the board, it would likely signal another push for more Alden-backed candidates at the following year’s election, according to Bhussar.

The larger question of whether Alden will ultimately succeed in its takeover bid is less clear.

“Turning the offer down was not very likely to be the end of the story,” said Edmonds the Poynter analyst. “So between the combination of the legal collection file yesterday, other tactics that they may come up with, and the possibility of raising the bid, I think there's certainly a fair likelihood that that will still happen. But it's not inevitable. Alden has tried a couple times to bid on companies or acquire companies and not been successful.”