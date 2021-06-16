All ideas, including elimination of income tax, on table for future tax reductions, Reynolds says

AMES — All ideas are on the table when it comes to future state tax reductions, including the elimination of the state’s income tax that is responsible for nearly half of all state revenue, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Reynolds made the comments Wednesday moments after signing into law a package of state tax reductions and reforms, including a reduction in the state income tax rate from 8.5% to 6.5%.

As she signed that legislation into law during a public ceremony, Reynolds pledged to work on more state tax reductions in the coming year. After the ceremony, she expanded on that pledge while fielding questions from reporters.

“We’re going to spend the interim (between this year’s legislative session and next year’s) looking at it,” Reynolds said. “States across the country are continuing to bring (their income tax) down. And if we’re going to remain competitive, we’re going to have to continue to take a look at that.”

Reynolds was asked if that discussion could include a proposal to eliminate Iowa’s state income tax.

