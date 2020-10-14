Alternative scare for Halloween offered at Christian haunted house

Just east of Waubonsie State Park on the corner of 278th Avenue and Highway 2, a new structure was completed this month that lights up the night sky on weekends, beckoning to passing motorists. That building is home to “Hwy 2 Hell,” a Christian haunted house that brings to life the horrors depicted in the Bible’s book of Revelation.

Fred Humpal and his wife Shantae recently moved to Fremont County, and he said they moved here specifically to build a Christian haunt . Humpal said he heard a calling from God to do so in 2017, and once planted in his head, it wouldn’t go away.

The two began looking for an acreage, and Humpal said God showed them where to go. They moved into the property located at the same address in November of 2019, and construction on the Christian haunt on the property began in February. He added that they love living here in this beautiful, peaceful county, and the community has been very welcoming to them.

Construction continued right up to the day of the haunt’s opening, and the couple continues to tweak the scenes as the month passes.

The Hwy 2 Hell Facebook page describes the haunt as: “A theatrical Christian alternative to the traditional haunted house.”