American Legion Post 88 95th annual Shenandoah Easter Egg Hunt

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 the annual American Legion Post 88 Easter Egg Hunt will return this year.

This will mark the 95th year that the American Legion Post 88 has hosted this event in Shenandoah. This year the Easter egg hunt will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Sportsman Park in Shenandoah.

There will be five age categories: 2 and 3 year olds, 4 and 5 year olds, kindergarten, first and second grades combined and third and fourth grades combined. There will be over 2,500 Easter Eggs filled with candy, money and coupons for various items from Shenandoah merchants such as movie theatre tickets, drinks, cookies, donuts, ice cream cones and other items.

Organizers of the event request that no pets be brought to the park for the safety of the children. The Legion thanks everyone for your cooperation and your participation.

Anyone with questions can call Dennis Nance, chairman of the Easter Egg Committee, at 712-215-5869, Charles Spencer, commander at 712-246-9074 or Ron Gibson, adjutant, 712-370-1422.

The following Shenandoah merchants giving monetary amounts and coupons for items are; First Heritage Bank, First National Bank, Great Western Bank, Bank Iowa, Doug Meyer Chevrolet, McDonalds, Fareway, Mondos, Donut Stop, Subway, Roc Stop, Hy Vee, Pizza Hutt and Shenandoah Chamber & Industry.