featured top story American Legion Post #88 Shenandoah Memorial Day Service 2023 and parade Photos by Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald May 29, 2023 Alan Armstrong, Shenandoah Elks Lodge member American Legion Post #88 Color Guard Rifle Salute Veterans Flag Dedication Bruce Anderson, Shenandoah Elks Lodge member Emma Baldwin, Shenandoah High School marching band Ernie Aust, Chaplin and Dennis Nance, Past Commander American Legion Post #88 Boy Scouts #218 Dennis Nance, Past Commander American Legion Post #88 American Legion Post #88 Doug McGinnis, Wreath Dedication Escort and Greg Cheek Speaker Bruce Michael Wreath Dedication Escort Doug McGinnis and Charlie Spencer Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Dennis Nance and Doug McGinnis, American Legion Post #88 Joe Jardon, Commander, American Legion Post #88 with a member of the Boy Scouts #218 Joe Jardon, Commander, American Legion Post #88 Linda Davis, American Legion Auxiliary Vice President and Joe Jardon, Commander, American Legion Post #88 LuAnn Armstrong American Legion Auxiliary, President Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen SHS Marching Band Photos by Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald Following the Shenandoah Memorial Day Parade, the American Legion Post #88 held a Memorial Day Service at the Veterans Memorial Circle in Rose Hill Cemetery on May 29. Tags Armed Forces History Sports Memorial Day Service Shenandoah