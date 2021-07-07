Anderson announces candidacy for mayor of Shenandoah

A third candidate will run for the mayor of Shenandoah in November.
Shenandoah native Mike Anderson said he would like to see changes implemented in Shenandoah and has announced he will run for mayor in the November elections.
Anderson has a background in law enforcement, serving on the Shenandoah Police Department from 1993 to 2008, was a Page County Reserve Deputy and served as the Essex Chief of Police for a short time. He is now retired and helps his wife Shelley at their business, Signs & Shines, in Shenandoah.
Anderson is also the president of the Shenandoah Eagles Club and a state officer for the Eagles Club.
Remembering Shenandoah with a “booming downtown” from his past, Anderson said he would like to bring the area back to life. He said he would like to see individuals working together to draw new businesses to the downtown area and make Shenandoah an attractive place for people to visit.
Anderson said he would also like to offer more activities for youth in Shenandoah. He said one idea would be to build a skateboard park. He said a skateboard park would give the kids somewhere to go rather than downtown on the streets.
Anderson feels the key to successfully implementing changes would be making sure the right people are in place to implement those changes.
When asked what he could bring to the table that would make him stand out, Anderson thought it would be his way of thinking.
“If you’re going to decide to do something and vote on doing something, get it done,” said Anderson. “Get it over with. Don’t keep putting it off.”
Anderson said community involvement is imperative for a mayor and city council as it shows people they care about the community and the people that live in it.
“If you’re proud of your town, then you should be getting involved,” said Anderson.