Anderson announces candidacy for mayor of Shenandoah

A third candidate will run for the mayor of Shenandoah in November.

Shenandoah native Mike Anderson said he would like to see changes implemented in Shenandoah and has announced he will run for mayor in the November elections.

Anderson has a background in law enforcement, serving on the Shenandoah Police Department from 1993 to 2008, was a Page County Reserve Deputy and served as the Essex Chief of Police for a short time. He is now retired and helps his wife Shelley at their business, Signs & Shines, in Shenandoah.

Anderson is also the president of the Shenandoah Eagles Club and a state officer for the Eagles Club.

Remembering Shenandoah with a “booming downtown” from his past, Anderson said he would like to bring the area back to life. He said he would like to see individuals working together to draw new businesses to the downtown area and make Shenandoah an attractive place for people to visit.

Anderson said he would also like to offer more activities for youth in Shenandoah. He said one idea would be to build a skateboard park. He said a skateboard park would give the kids somewhere to go rather than downtown on the streets.