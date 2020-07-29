Annual archery tournament scheduled for August 29

The fourth annual Fremont County 3D Archery Tournament, “The Nodding Ham,” is scheduled for Aug. 29 this year, with a rain date of Aug. 30. This event takes place on the Fremont County Archery Range and Campground in Sidney.
Sandy Parmenter, executive director of Southwest Iowa Development Corp, the sponsoring nonprofit – and also a Shenandoah Valley News writer – said they were getting a late start getting organized this year because they had been waiting to see what would happen with the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Charlie Dovel, Mike Dovel, Brady Coates and Mike Kenter are part of my regular group of archers,” Parmenter said, “and I reached out to them just this month to see whether they thought the pandemic would prevent them from coming. They unanimously agreed it wouldn’t stop them, and after a little more debating, I decided to go ahead with the tournament. It’s outside; it’s an individual sport; we don’t usually get huge crowds, and there is every opportunity for people to follow social distancing guidelines.”
Different this year will be that there are face masks and hand sanitizer on hand at registration for everyone to use if they wish.
“Doug Weber, the executive director of the Fremont County Conservation Board, also had concerns about us handing out bottles of water,” Parmenter said, “because of the coronavirus, so we won’t be doing that this year like we usually do. I’m telling all of the archers I can reach to please be sure to bring their own drinks and stay hydrated, though.”
Like last year, the tournament consists of 20-25 3D animal targets, spread across the wooded area between the campground and archery range, and on the archery range.
“The shed we had the targets stored in was knocked down in a storm earlier this summer,” Parmenter said, “and some of our targets took some damage, so it may end up we just use 20 of them this year.”
Archers take 2 shots at each target, with both counting toward their final score. Scoring is IBO, with the smallest ring worth 11 points; the next ring gets10; the biggest ring is 8 points; anywhere else on the body outside the rings gets 5 points, and a complete miss is 0 points. With 2 shots at 20 targets, the best possible score would be 440 points.
There are categories for compound bow-open class, compound bow-hunter class, and traditional bows. It is further divided into age groups of youth, adult and senior, as well as male and female. Male and female archers will shoot from the same line for their class and age, and will just be differentiated in scoring.
Some local businesses and individuals are target sponsors or provide prizes, and it is not unusual for archers to walk away with a prize worth more than their entry fee of $15,” Parmenter said. “We also always give out medals for first through third place in each category.”
“We have some pretty good archers that score pretty well, and the points matter as far as prizes and medals,” Parmenter said, “but this tournament won’t change anyone’s standing or ranking anywhere. It is meant to be a fun event that anyone from the best to the worst archer can enjoy, and we really want to stress that. We don’t care how good or bad you are or how nice your bow is, or if the only shooting you do is at a target in your back yard. This is the event to come to, to bring your kids or grandkids to, to challenge yourself and them a little and have a good time, without concern about looking foolish.”
“This year we’re taking $5 off the entry fee for veterans,” Parmenter added, “and with the assistance of Ben Roberts, the Fremont County Veterans Affairs administrator, we hope to hold another tournament specifically for veterans next summer. This event is an annual fundraiser for our nonprofit, but the intent has always been to get people outside, enjoying the sport of archery, and discovering the assets found in Fremont County, like the archery range, the campground and the golf course, among others.”
In the last few weeks before the event, Parmenter and the core group of archer volunteers as well as some new ones like Roberts will likely be out cutting brush and marking trail in the woods between the county campground and archery range, in preparation for the event on the 29th.
“Come join us this year,” Parmenter urged, “we’d love to see everyone who has an interest in archery out here giving it a try, and giving us feedback on what we could improve for next year.”
For more information, see The Nodding Ham on Facebook, or Parmenter can be reached at sandraparmenter1@gmail.com or 712-240-3555.
