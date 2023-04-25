Next week, patrons will be able to take a stroll around the Shenandoah Public Library and see artwork on display created by Shenandoah students.

It is called the Art Walk, and it is happening May 4-6 during regular library hours. Artwork from kindergarten through 12th grade students will be displayed upstairs and downstairs in the library.

Elementary art teacher Mallory Beery said her goal is to have each student in kindergarten through fourth grade choose a piece they are proud of and have worked on this year in class to display for the three days. She said patrons would likely see projects such as soft portraits, pop art comic books and bees.

“I want them to be excited about it and feel involved,” Beery said.

She said it is exciting for students to have their artwork on display for people outside their homes and school to see.

In her second year of teaching art at Shenandoah Elementary School, Beery said, “Seeing what the kids come up with is always mind-blowing to me. My expectations of them are always exceeded when they show me what they can do. Just seeing them excited about it is fun to see.”

Beery said getting the community and extended families involved in what the students are learning and creating at school is important. She said holding the Art Walk at the library is a great way to connect with those individuals.

Select pieces of art from fifth- through eighth-grade students will also be on display, representing a variety of projects they have worked on this year with their art teacher Marla Hart.

Hart said when selecting what pieces will be displayed at the library, she looks for “which ones met the criteria or the benchmarks of the assignments the best.”

Hart has been teaching art at the middle school for nine years and said she loves “teaching hands-on activities” and enjoys seeing the ideas the students come up with.

“When I set certain perimeters, but then there’s room for them to just do and create, and I love seeing the ideas they come up with that I would never think of,” Hart said.

She said another fun event for middle school students is the annual Middle School Showcase Night on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Middle School commons area. She said during the showcase night at least one piece of art will be displayed from each student in grades fifth through eighth. She said the middle school band and choir would also perform and projects from other classes may be on display.

The Shenandoah Public Library hours for the Art Walk will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The library is also hosting a meet the artist reception with refreshments on Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. during the Art Walk.