Annual Creations and More Holiday Shopping event set for Nov. 5

Crafters from three states will gather in Shenandoah on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59 for the 2022 Creations and More Holiday Shopping Event. Event organizer Angela Ballinger has been crafting for over 25 years and enjoys bringing a variety of crafters and artists to Shenandoah for this annual event that will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“I love organizing and coordinating an event that gives local people a place to share their talents and be able to promote their small business,” Ballinger said.

Before the event, attendees will have a chance to win $50 in event shopping fun money by registering at Valley Boutique, Shenandoah Nutrition, County Line Design or Serenity Studio Floral and Spa. One winner will be drawn on Nov. 1 from each location and winners will be notified.

Again this year, booths will fill up both sides of the Elks Lodge, and you will see some familiar faces throughout both rooms, but Ballinger said there would be new artists and crafters joining in the fun. Also newly added this year are boutique and vintage booths, and booths offering personalized items on-site.

The ladies at the Elks have you covered if you find yourself hungry but are not done shopping yet. For breakfast, coffee, juice, doughnuts and cinnamon rolls will be available, and for lunch, pulled pork, sloppy joes and nachos will be available. Also on site will be Sonrisers Popcorn from Clarinda selling kettle corn and Tru Bru Mobile Coffee.

Plan to bring the kids along? There will be a Letters to Santa station for them to sit down and write letters telling Santa what they wish for this Christmas.

Ballinger said this event is “a place where people in the community can gather with family and friends to have a good time, do some Christmas gift n décor shopping and enjoy great food and drink options, too.”

A free-will donation will be accepted at the door to support the local food pantry. Also, upon entry, those in attendance can put their name in for the door prizes that will be drawn every 15 minutes throughout the event.

For updates and information on contests, follow the event page on Facebook at facebook.com/events/s/creations-more-holiday-shoppin/603116161227790.