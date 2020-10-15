Annual report reflects COVID-19 impacts on Shen library

The Shenandoah Public Library has felt the community’s support even during the pandemic.
At the Shenandoah City Council meeting on Oct. 13, council members approved the Shenandoah Public Library’s 2019-2020 annual report, “Creative Solutions.” Library Director Carrie Falk summed up the fiscal 2020 year and discussed the impacts of COVID-19.
On March 26, the library was forced to close for public health measures concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Falk said the library remained closed through April, totaling 33 business days.
Falk said staff took online courses during the closure, cleaned and organized the building and worked from home. She said four posts were put on the library’s Facebook page daily to keep the public interacting with the library. Each day the posts included something to do, something to see, something to make and something to learn.
On May 4, the library reopened for curbside service only. Falk said over the 19 days this service was available, 291 items were checked out, averaging a daily curbside pick up of 15 items.
After 56 days of being closed to the public, the library could reopen its doors on a Monday through Friday schedule on June 1. Then on June 15, library hours expanded to include Saturdays and Thursday evenings.
In 2019 Falk said the library averaged 210 visitors per day. She said while the numbers were down for 2020, if you subtract the days the library was closed, they averaged 205 people per day when they were open.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Falk said circulation numbers were down 20%. However, she said there was a 6% increase in eBook, eAudio Book, and eMagazine downloads and a 100% increase in other digital databases compared to 2019.
Falk attributes some of the increase to the use of the A to Z database. She said the database is used to find businesses, jobs, locate people, and do background checks.
Falk said the library had 1,878 volunteer hours from 112 volunteers averaging 16.5 hours per volunteer for the year.
“So we have amazing community support, and I am so thankful to the Shenandoah community for getting behind the library and really helping us out,” said Falk.
Falk said 87% of the library’s budget comes from the city, with another 7% from the foundation and gifts from the foundation. She noted library expenditures were mostly salaries, with 12% spent on books and supplies and 13% on operating expenses.
Falk noted the library had received memorial donations from Betty Aquino, Wanda Book, Margie Boylan, Virginia Gingery, Mary Hamilton, Delores Hart, Doris Perry, Elaine Snyder, David Charles Thompson, and Zoe Young during 2020.
“We’re really honored that they think that much of us that they’re willing to do that,” said Falk.
The library has hosted many events over the past two years for the community. Events include an after-hours moongazing party, simulcast events called The People’s Law School, Junior Duck Stamp exhibit, History of the Book exhibit, Craft Swap, holiday-themed events and an Adult Winter Reading Challenge.
Falk said Circulation Librarian Carol Dailey received a grant to attend the association of rural and small library conference in Vermont. Technology and Teen Librarian Joy Stortvedt was a presenter at the Iowa Library Association annual conference in Oct. 2019 in Omaha.
During the 2019-2020 school year, the library partnered with the Shenandoah High School horticulture class to create a seed library. Falk said due to the spread of COVID-19, the project was put on hold when the school closed in March. She said they plan to continue with the project this year.
“I want to give a shoutout to the staff at the library,” said Falk. “They have done a fantastic job rolling with the punches this year and working under very interesting conditions to provide the best service that we can to the community. I’m just so glad that they are willing to work with everybody and try all kinds of new things.”
