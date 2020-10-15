Annual report reflects COVID-19 impacts on Shen library

The Shenandoah Public Library has felt the community’s support even during the pandemic.

At the Shenandoah City Council meeting on Oct. 13, council members approved the Shenandoah Public Library’s 2019-2020 annual report, “Creative Solutions.” Library Director Carrie Falk summed up the fiscal 2020 year and discussed the impacts of COVID-19.

On March 26, the library was forced to close for public health measures concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Falk said the library remained closed through April, totaling 33 business days.

Falk said staff took online courses during the closure, cleaned and organized the building and worked from home. She said four posts were put on the library’s Facebook page daily to keep the public interacting with the library. Each day the posts included something to do, something to see, something to make and something to learn.

On May 4, the library reopened for curbside service only. Falk said over the 19 days this service was available, 291 items were checked out, averaging a daily curbside pick up of 15 items.

After 56 days of being closed to the public, the library could reopen its doors on a Monday through Friday schedule on June 1. Then on June 15, library hours expanded to include Saturdays and Thursday evenings.