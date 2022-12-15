Annual Tannenbaum Tea benefits children

Since 1989, the Tannenbaum Tea has been a popular holiday tradition in Shenandoah.

The 33rd annual event was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Elks Lodge. Local businesses, organizations and individuals joined forces to decorate tables in festive designs while women enjoyed appetizers, drinks and fellowship. The main goal of the event each year is to raise money for local charities and organizations that benefit children.

At the first Tea, at least $5 of each admission ticket was donated to the Page County Child Abuse Council, and the amount has continued to increase each year. Since 1989, donations to local charities and organizations have totaled more than $58,000. This year the donation recipient is the children’s department at the Shenandoah Library.

"We are really excited this year because we have a new children’s librarian, Molly Nuckolls," said Director Carrie Falk. "This will give her an opportunity to purchase some new materials that she would like to add to the department to continue her vision of what the children’s services should be for the library. Falk added that one of the things Nuckolls would like to do is start up a MakerSpace, and she assumes that some of the funds would go toward that.

Falk said she has been attending the Tea when her schedule allows since 2004, when then library director Jan Frank-de Ois first took her and the other full time employees.

“I’ve always enjoyed going, and every time we are the recipient it is always so humbling," she said. "We are very grateful that organizations like the Tannenbaum Tea see us as a worthy recipient. The community support at the library is just amazing, and we are so grateful!”

According to committee member Kris Sherman, 174 women attended the Tea this year.

“We also had 70 people who were not able to attend but still sent in a donation. The additional proceeds are a huge bonus that enable us to donate more within our community,” she explained.

Sherman has been on the committee since 2007, but had experienced the Tea with her mother-in-law for many years prior.

“I remember that the tables were always so beautifully done and I was always amazed how unique and beautiful they were," she said. "I really appreciated the fact that the funds raised were always donated to organizations that benefit our youth in our own community. That’s probably the main reason I got involved. It's a wonderful fundraiser for children’s charities in our community. We all appreciate the support given to this event for over 33 years. It really is incredible.”

Another committee member, Amy Miller, said she also thinks it is really important that local children benefit every year with the proceeds from the event.

Sarah Parker, one of the original committee members still active with the Tea, said she thinks this year’s event was one of the best yet. Parker, Jeri Naven-McGinnis, E. Vee Myrberg, Diane Kidd and Mary and Sarah Irvin became the first committee and founding members of the Tannenbaum Tea in 1989. Miller, Stephanie Osborne, Parker, Liz Skillern, Tami Sorensen and Sherman currently serve on the committee.

Edi Norris from Shenandoah has been going to the Tea for at least 25 years and she indicated that she enjoys getting to see people she doesn’t see throughout the year.

“I enjoy catching up with friends who attend the Tea. The food is always excellent and it is also fun to see the different table decorations,” she said. Norris explained that she goes with pretty much the same ladies every year, and they look forward to their day together.

Another Shenandoah resident, Mary Alice Johnson, said she also enjoys visiting with friends she doesn’t often see.

“I’ve been going to the Tea for well over 20 years, and it’s such a nice time of fellowship," Johnson said. "It’s just a real pleasure to have something so special during Christmas time in Shenandoah. It’s just wonderful! The tables are all beautiful, the money goes to a worthwhile cause and the food is delicious. I think everyone feels like it’s a real celebration.”

Shelly Warner, marketing director for the Shenandoah Chamber, decorated two of the tables this year.

“It’s fun contributing to the displays for a good cause and I love Christmas decorating,” she admitted. This year Warner created a table that featured the Everly Brothers Christmas album that was recorded at Boys Town with the Boys Town Choir in 1962.

“I thought it was appropriate as it’s the 60th anniversary of the album and Boys Town is going to be doing a live tour on Facebook of the chapel where they recorded,” she said.

Warner also decorated a table for the Shenandoah Historical Museum. It featured Currier and Ives dishes that Henry Fields bought as a wedding gift for his wife in 1929.

Warner also attends the Tea every year.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone dressed in holiday attire and visit with them, especially since we haven’t gotten to see a lot of people gathered together the last two years," she said.

A Facebook page devoted to the Tannenbaum Tea was created a few years ago for those who wanted to learn more about the event and see the holiday table decorations.

The committee has decided to venture further into social media and electronics by emailing invitations for the first time next year for those who left an email address at the registration table. Any savings garnered will be passed on to the community through donations.

The new email address — tannenbaumtea@gmail.com — will allow people to RSVP and communicate electronically if they so choose. Also, with the addition of a Venmo account, payment for admission to the event or donations can also be done electronically. The event will also mail invitations and accept check or cash payments for those preferring the traditional method.

Besides the continued giving, another goal of the committee is to attract younger people in the community to get involved. Women can get them involved by decorating tables, helping on the committee or by attending the tea and spreading the word to others.

Invitations are sent out but the event is certainly not exclusive; it’s mainly a way to encourage an RSVP so enough food and drink can be prepared.

The committee enjoys being able to give to an organization or two each year and has nothing but praise for the community and the support that has been shown for the event. The yearly support by the community is what keeps this Shenandoah holiday tradition alive.