Applications available online for SCIA Agriculture Future of America Scholarships

Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Ag Committee and Agriculture Future of America join forces each year to support an agricultural scholarship program. Applications are now being accepted online at the website www.agfuture.org under the Community Scholarship tab through March 9.

This year the SCIA Ag Committee hopes to award up to two scholarships. AFA matches community funds, now being raised by the SCIA Ag Committee, to offer $4,600 in each scholarship, including $3,000 academic scholarship and $1,600 to cover the AFA Leaders Conference expenses in Kansas City the following November.

Qualified applicants are Shenandoah, Sidney or Essex high school seniors who will pursue a degree in agriculture or any related field at an accredited college or university. Many majors qualify if they will be applied to the agriculture industry, such as…business, chemistry, horticulture, animal science, education, computer science etc.

The application process also includes an essay sharing the applicant’s personal vision for agriculture and why their interest in an agricultural career. An interview will be conducted soon after March 9th at the SCIA office, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue. Applications must be posted online by March 9th so they can set up interview times. The link to the application is http://www.agfuture.org then click on the community partner scholarship.

The goal of the AFA Scholarship is to identify students with strong potential. Students are also scored on community service and citizenship, activities, work experience, family need, references, grade point (3.0 and above) and student rank. The Essay has the greatest weight in scoring applicants.

The Scholarship winners will be announced at the SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet to be held later in the spring at American Legion Country Club. SCIA Ag Committee members are now gathering donations for the Agriculture Future of America scholarship. Agriculture Future of America Foundation matches $2,300 raised locally for each scholarship. Businesses and individuals that wish to contribute should contact SCIA at 246-3455 or drop off a check. Checks should be made to Greater Shenandoah Foundation.