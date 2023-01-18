Applications now being accepted for Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence Program

Hamburg — Golden Hills RC&D, Friends of Waubonsie State Park and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have announced the opening of the latest round of an innovative artist in residence program at Waubonsie State Park.

This is the fourth season that the park will host artists for the program, which was the first of its kind in the state. Artists will receive living and studio space in the park, with time to focus on their work and seek inspiration from the southern Loess Hills.

This program is modeled after similar artist residencies at national parks and state parks outside of Iowa, and was the first of its kind at an Iowa state park.

Following Waubonsie State Park’s Artist in Residence program’s successful inaugural year, the Iowa DNR launched their “20 Artists, 20 Parks,” a similar program with faculty and graduate students from the Iowa State University. This year, the Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence program will award up to two residencies, ranging from two to four weeks long during the month of March. Artists may work in a variety of media.

The program was designed to allow artists a respite from their typical distractions so that they could intensively focus on their work in the quiet seclusion of Waubonsie State Park, while finding inspiration in the beauty of their natural surroundings. In exchange for the facility use during the residency, artists are required to deliver at least one public program and to donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay.

Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 3. Artists will be selected through a competitive application process and notified by Feb. 10. The program is open to artists of multiple disciplines and from any location. For more details about the timeline and how to apply, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence.

Waubonsie State Park is a 2,000-acre preserve in the scenic and unique Loess Hills landform. The park offers many miles of hiking, equestrian and bike trails through woodlands, prairies and oak savanna. Waubonsie is located on the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway near Hamburg, about an hour’s drive from Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, two hours from Kansas City and two and a half hours from Des Moines.

Golden Hills RC&D is a nonprofit whose mission is to collaboratively develop and lead community, conservation and cultural initiatives to improve the quality of life in rural western Iowa. Golden Hills supports southwest Iowa in the program areas of land stewardship, outdoor recreation and tourism, Water resources, local foods, arts and culture and community partnerships.