Applications now being accepted for Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence Program

Golden Hills RC&D, Friends of Waubonsie State Park, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are excited to announce the opening of the latest round of an innovative artist in residence program at Waubonsie State Park. This is the third year of the program, which was the first of its kind in the state.

This program is modeled after similar artist residencies at national parks and state parks outside of Iowa, and was the first of its kind at an Iowa state park. Following Waubonsie State Park’s Artist in Residence program’s successful inaugural year, the Iowa DNR launched their “20 Artists, 20 Parks”, a similar program with faculty and graduate students from the Iowa State University. The Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence program will award up to eight residencies to visual artists per year ranging from two weeks to six weeks. Available dates are between November 1st and April 10th. Artists may work in a variety of media. Residents will receive living and studio space in the park.