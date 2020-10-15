Applications now being accepted for Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence Program

Golden Hills RC&D, Friends of Waubonsie State Park, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are excited to announce the opening of the latest round of an innovative artist in residence program at Waubonsie State Park. This is the third year of the program, which was the first of its kind in the state.
This program is modeled after similar artist residencies at national parks and state parks outside of Iowa, and was the first of its kind at an Iowa state park. Following Waubonsie State Park’s Artist in Residence program’s successful inaugural year, the Iowa DNR launched their “20 Artists, 20 Parks”, a similar program with faculty and graduate students from the Iowa State University. The Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence program will award up to eight residencies to visual artists per year ranging from two weeks to six weeks. Available dates are between November 1st and April 10th. Artists may work in a variety of media. Residents will receive living and studio space in the park.
Typically, artists are required to deliver at least one public program per month of their residency and to donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay. Due to COVID-19, applicants are encouraged to get creative with the public programming piece, as that component will be restructured into a virtual workshop, self-guided activity or small, socially-distanced outdoor event. The program was designed to allow artists a respite from their typical distractions so that they could intensively focus on their work in the quiet seclusion of Waubonsie State Park, while finding inspiration in the beauty of their natural surroundings. In the midst of the current public health climate, the allure of the program is even greater.
The first round of applications are being accepted through October 25th, with the first available anticipated start date as soon as November 1st. Artists will be selected by a panel through a competitive application process. The program is open to artists from across the state and beyond. To apply, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence.
Waubonsie State Park is a 2,000-acre preserve in the scenic and unique Loess Hills landform. The park offers many miles of hiking, equestrian, and bike trails through woodlands, prairies, and oak savanna. Waubonsie is located on the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway™ near Hamburg, IA, about an hour’s drive from Omaha and Lincoln, NE; two hours from Kansas City, and two and a half hours from Des Moines.
Learn more and apply today: goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence
