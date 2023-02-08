Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Ag Committee and Agriculture Future of America join forces each year to support an agricultural scholarship program.

Applications are now being accepted online at the website agfuture.org under the Community Scholarship tab through March 9.

This year, the SCIA Ag Committee will award up to two scholarships. AFA matches community funds, now being raised by the SCIA Ag Committee, to offer $4,450 in each scholarship, including $3,200 in academic scholarship and $1,250 to cover the AFA Leaders Conference expenses in Kansas City the following November.

Qualified applicants are Shenandoah, Sidney or Essex high school seniors who will pursue a degree in agriculture or any related field at an accredited college or university. Many majors qualify if they will be applied to the agriculture industry, such as business, chemistry, horticulture, animal science, education, computer science, etc.

The application process also includes an essay sharing the applicant’s personal vision for agriculture and why they are interested in an agricultural career. An interview will be conducted soon after March 9 at the SCIA office, 619 W. Sheridan Ave. Applications must be posted online by March 9 so they can set up interview times.

The goal of the AFA Scholarship is to identify students with strong potential. Students are also scored on community service and citizenship, activities, work experience, family need, references, grade point average (3.0 and above) and student rank. The essay has the greatest weight in scoring applicants.

The scholarship winners will be announced at the SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet to be held later in the spring. SCIA Ag Committee members are now gathering donations for the Agriculture Future of America scholarship. Agriculture Future of America Foundation provides $2,000 to match $2,450 raised locally for each scholarship. Businesses and individuals that wish to contribute should contact SCIA at 712-246-3455, chamber@sciaiowa.com or drop off a check. Checks should be made to Greater Shenandoah Foundation.