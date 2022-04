The Shenandoah Community School District and the Shenandoah Public Library are pleased to present Art Walk 2022 at the Shenandoah Public Library on May 5 – 7.

Students at all grade levels have been busy creating works of visual art throughout the 2021-2022 school year, and many pieces will be on display throughout the library for family, friends, and the community to enjoy. Art enthusiasts can meet the artists at a reception held Friday, May 6, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the library.