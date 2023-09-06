Canines have their own way of communicating with each other and their human family. Understanding how your pet communicates is just one of many ways Ashley Grow, KPA CTP, can help you and your pet.

Growing up in Shenandoah, Grow worked in the healthcare field for many years before taking a position as a doggy daycare business manager in Shenandoah. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it affected business at the doggy daycare, and she needed to take a job at the Orscheln Farm & Home store in Shenandoah in 2020.

As a kid, Grow said her dream was to become a veterinarian, but as she got older, she knew that her fear of blood and needles would hinder that dream. But, the four years she spent managing the doggy daycare gave her a look at other options she could pursue.

Three years ago, shortly after taking the job at Orscheln Farm & Home Grow, decided to take a leap of faith and start her own business. She called it Grow With Me Dog Training.

“I never looked back after that,” Grow said.

She completed three dog training courses through the Karen Pryor Academy, which offers certification programs on positive reinforcement training and is a certified training partner. Grow said she has continued to further her education in dog training in other ways over the past three years.

While enrolled in the online courses through the Karen Pryor Academy, Grow’s dog, Luna, also became Canine Good Citizen Certified by going through the courses with her and testing out at the end. Luna is 8 years old, a Boarder Collie, Australian Shepherd and Blue Healer mix.

“I call her (Luna) my right hand because she’s gone through my whole journey with me,” Grow said. “I got her as a pup.”

Grow also has a 2-year-old Boarder Aussie named Olaf and said both dogs help her with her training classes.

Grow said the business started slowly and has gradually increased over the past three years to the point that she only works about 10 hours a week now at Tractor Supply formerly called Orscheln Farm & Home. The rest of her time is spent focusing on her business.

At Grow With Me Dog Training, Grow offers group and private dog training classes for all ages of dogs. She said most of her classes are obedience-based, including a Leash Manners Class and classes focused on working with reactive dogs.

Grow said a reactive dog is prone to barking, can be triggered easily and is hard to handle.

She also plans to start several new classes this fall, including an Agility class and a Brain Games or Trick Training class. She said she not only likes to add new classes that will be fun for pets and their owners, but will also challenge her as a trainer.

Grow also offers puppy preschool focusing on socialization and foundation skills for puppies who are 10 weeks old to six months old. She said puppies are fun to watch as they play and interact because “everything is new to them.”

She said age doesn’t matter when it comes to training dogs.

“I know how to work with both,” Grow said. “You have to find what motivates them.”

She said that many puppies are motivated by playtime, and for older dogs, food may motivate them.

When Grow started her business, she converted her garage into a boarding facility for dogs equipped with heat and air. She said pets have individual kennels within the garage and she has music playing for them. Her fenced-in yard was converted into a play area for the dogs she boards, and she offers drop-off daycare service for dogs on certain days.

De-shed packages, bath and blowouts, nail trims and sani-shaves are other services offered. Some of these services are included when pets are boarded at her facility.

Grow said her goal is to provide the dogs with a fun and safe atmosphere. She said the boarding part of her business has a unique aspect: she is there overnight, where the pets are boarded, so she can keep a closer eye on them. She said the garage also has a camera and video surveillance.

Grow said she likes to keep things structured and said dogs go outside five or six times a day to exercise in the fenced-in yard while they are boarded. Depending on how many dogs are boarded, she also tries to take them on walks with leashes as time allows. She said this helps keep them calm and content in the kennels. During their stay with her, she encourages socializing and said she has a knack for knowing what dogs will get along well together and have similar play styles or personalities.

When a dog has special needs or is feeling insecure or overwhelmed in the kennels in the garage, Grow said she does have a dog room in her home where she can bring the dogs indoors with her.

Not only does Grow enjoy having the additional dogs around, but her two daughters, who are 11 and 14, have enjoyed having puppies and dogs around the house to walk and play with.

“I’m really proud of my business,” Grow said. “It’s come a long way. I like how it started out slowly, and it’s really just grown by word of mouth. So, I’m very lucky and fortunate to have so many great clients. If it wasn’t for them pushing me to try new things and really come out of my shell, I know I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

Grow said watching people and their pets succeed during training classes is very rewarding. She also enjoys watching dogs communicate with one another.

“I love seeing the dynamic of how they communicate with each other,” Grow said. “I love watching them play and communicate with each other. Dogs being dogs.”

Grow said her long-term goal is to continue to add more training classes and be able to quit her part-time job. She said along with new classes starting this fall, she hopes to implement a Dog Training Club that will meet monthly for interested pet owners.

For a detailed list of the services Grow offers and what services are included when a pet is boarded, visit growwithmedogtraining.wordpress.com. Included on the website is a calendar showing when classes and daycare services are available. She also has a blog on her website and a Facebook page. To contact Grow about her services, text her at 712-215-6038.