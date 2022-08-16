Author and international speaker Joe Beckman to speak at M.A.Y.’s C&WFD

M.A.Y. Mentoring, in collaboration with the Shenandoah Community School district, will bring an international speaker and author to Shenandoah later this month during its Community and Workforce Development Dinner.

Every three years, M.A.Y. Mentoring holds a Community and Workforce Development Dinner as a fundraising event and to recognize and thank the people who have supported the program, including donors and mentors. This year, the dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Elm Street Grill in Shenandoah. M.A.Y. Mentoring coordinator Kim Leininger said she was happy to be able to announce Joe Beckman as the keynote speaker at the event.

“Last summer, there was a Facebook post about his book, and I thought it sounded interesting,” Leininger said. “So I got his book and read it.”

Leininger described the book “Just Look Up” written by Joe Beckman as being in line with the message that M.A.Y. Mentoring sends to its mentors, mentees and the community, and said she knew she either needed to get copies of the book for the mentors in the program or find a way to bring Beckman to Shenandoah. However, Leininger said it would be nearly impossible financially for M.A.Y. Mentoring to get Beckman to Shenandoah to speak.

That’s when she learned that some of the school administrators in the district had heard Beckman speak at a conference and had already expressed interest in inviting Beckman to talk to the teachers in the district during a professional development meeting. So, Leininger said, the school and the M.A.Y. Mentoring program collaborated and split the cost of having Beckman speak not only to educators in the district but also to students, mentors and community members.

“His message is about human connection,” Leininger said. “She described his message as inspiring and dynamic. “I think it’s a good message for our community to hear because it sends a message about how important those human connections are, people to people. Technology is wonderful. It helps us in so many ways, but it has diminished some of that human connectivity, so he’s trying to remind people that human connection is too valuable to let go of.”

Leininger said even if people are not interested in donating to the M.A.Y. Mentoring program or becoming a mentor, she hopes the community will come out to hear Beckman’s message.

The last Community and Workforce Development dinner was held in 2019. Leininger said having the event every three years works well because it helps the program and donors budget more effectively, and she said three years is a reasonable time frame for updates on the program and new plans.

“We figure in three years, we usually have significant updates,” Leininger said.

Leininger said the community-based program does not receive any school or government funding and operates solely on donations from the M.A.Y. Foundations, businesses and individuals. She said that extra funds are sought to pay for those additional expenses when holding a special event, such as the dinner this year. She said the donations from the community are used for operating expenses and the mentor and mentee group activities. Leininger said a grant was received to help M.A.Y. Mentoring pay for its portion of the keynote speaker, and donations were received from First National Bank and Green Plains to cover the dinner cost this year.

Leininger request guests RSVP by Aug. 24 for the community dinner by calling or texting 712-215-1505 or emailing leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.