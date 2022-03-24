Avian Influenza confirmed in Page County

This week, the avian influenza (HPAI) virus was confirmed at Rapp Park in Page County.

On March 23, Page County Conservation and Page County Public Health officials announced that the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza had been confirmed in the migratory snow geese population at Rapp Park north of Shenandoah. It stated in a press release that it is not uncommon for wild birds to have HPAI but urged that everyone take extra precautions with private flocks of domesticated birds since confirmed cases have been identified in Iowa and now Page County.

Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said they encourage people to keep an eye on their domesticated flocks. All bird owners, including backyard flock owners, should practice good biosecurity, prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials.

John Schwab, Page County Conservation Director, and Erdman said no immediate public health concerns exist. According to the release, no human cases of the HPAI virus have been detected in the United States, and it remains safe to eat poultry products.

“It’s pretty rare for a human to contract this,” said Erdman.

Schwab said the DNR advised there is no reason to close Rapp Park to the public, and he and Erdman encourage people to keep their distance from any wild birds while at the park.

Officials said HPAI is highly contagious and can be fatal to the domestic bird population, including chickens and turkeys. Schwab said turkey season is coming up and encourages people to use extra precautions when handling wild game, especially during processing. The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge of an infected bird.

If you suspect signs of HPAI in your flocks, you should contact your veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5305.