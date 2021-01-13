Axne Iowa’s lone Congressional vote to impeach Trump; 3 Republicans vote against

“President Trump, who has committed to a peaceful transition of power, only has seven days left in his term. It is time for our country to come together and move forward — not to pursue divisive and rushed political exercises,” Randy Feenstra, who represents western Iowa’s 4th District, said in a statement. “It has been a challenging year, but we must not forget that we are one Nation, under God — and I’m confident that together, we can work towards a brighter future.”

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, speaking on a Cedar Rapids news radio program, said impeaching Trump a week shy of the end of his term would “only further divide the nation and make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to unify and lead our nation.”

Asked whether Trump needs to be held accountable for inciting last week’s mob violence, Miller-Meeks said, “There are (other) ways to hold the president accountable.” She noted House Republicans had offered alternatives, including censuring Trump. Democrats panned censure as a slap on the wrist not commensurate with the charges brought against Trump.

Axne, in her second term representing central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd District, said she voted to impeach because of Trump’s “dangerous and deceitful rhetoric” that sparked the U.S. Capitol attacks.

“The President’s actions — the deliberate repetition of falsehoods and calls to ignore a democratic election — must have consequences,” Axne said in a statement. “Incitement of an insurrection is a high crime against the United States, and the Constitutional consequence for such an act is impeachment.”