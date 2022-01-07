Axne meets with local mayors to discuss infrastructure bill dollars

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November of 2021 is set to bring more than $5 billion to Iowa over the next five years, with the state already receiving almost $800 million of that total. On Friday morning, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne stopped in Council Bluffs to discuss the funding with area mayors and city officials while also giving them guidance on how to secure those funds.

According to Axne's office, the already-distributed money includes $651,082,865 for road and bridge repairs, $110,745,000 to upgrade water infrastructure and $24,547,901 to modernize airports. Over five years, the $5 billion includes $3.4 billion in highway aid, $432 million for bridge repairs and replacements, $638 million for water infrastructure, $305 million for public transportation, $120 million for airports, $100 million or more for high-speed internet expansion and $15 million for cybersecurity.

"I don't know how many times we've talked about getting infrastructure done," said Axne, a Democrat who represents Iowa's 3rd District, which currently includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa. "I was so happy to see this come through bipartisan."

Axne laid out some of the nuts and bolts of the funding, discussing the process for cities to receive monies. The federal dollars will be sent to the state, which will then distribute to cities, counties and other entities. The majority will be funneled through the Iowa Department of Transportation, along with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.

And the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will play a large part as well, she said.

"Just like other grants you’ve gone after, we have our money set aside for Iowa, but we don’t have it set aside within Iowa," she said. "And you have different priorities. We’re here to help guide you through the process. I know the governor's office will be as well. We have to get this money out the door and we have to get these projects done."

She stressed the importance of making sure small towns get their piece of the pie, so to speak, noting the importance of infrastructure projects in those towns to the prosperity and wellbeing of the community, in addition to second order effects: Axne noted that the small towns are connected to the cities in the metro area as the home to many people who work in the metro.

Newly-elected Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said the meeting was insightful and productive as his town and others work to navigate the fund-securing process.

"Definitely everybody needs (the funds)," McQueen said. "What's going to be the accessibility is my biggest question."

"We all have the same problems, we have crumbling streets, water lines and sewer lines and water plants, we all have things that need to be repaired. And the funds are coming in through city taxes," he continued. "Overall, I thought this was a productive meeting. The information provided for us smaller communities was valuable."

In Shenandoah, McQueen said the city is looking at the wastewater plant, which is currently 68 years old.

"We can keep putting band-aids on it or we can bite the bullet and do what we need to do," he said. "Sixty-eight years ago there were citizens in town that had to make this decision. I don't like spending $20 million either, but we have to look down the road for our kids, grandkids and so forth. And bring people to town. We have to be able to provide clean water and we also have to have a wastewater plant."

Sidney Mayor Ken Brown, who like McQueen joked about being on the job five days, said the city is looking in a major street project. He noted that because of the 2019 floods, the streets have been torn up because of heavy truck traffic. Sidney is also finishing up a water treatment project.

“And housing -- we have a lot of empty, vacant old houses that need to be torn down and new ones put in place. Anything the government can do would help,” Brown said.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said infrastructure costs have outpaced tax dollar intake to support projects for decades.

"We appreciate the federal government recognizing the need to help provide financial assistance to local government," he said, though he expressed concerns about communities having multiple projects out to bid at the same time within a confined timeframe for completion, which could result in inflationary construction costs.

He also noted new-to-market contractors would materialize in the area, contractors that might not be as qualified as others but that would nonetheless get work because of contractor availability.

Walsh discussed using the funds for a possible rapid transit project along the First Avenue corridor, with the city working with Omaha, which has a rapid transit plan in place. Walsh said connecting the two cities via rapid transit would be a boon for Council Bluffs and the West Broadway corridor.

Walsh was the first mayor to speak and was among the many that discussed flood issues. He talked about the "unseen" effects of flooding in Council Bluffs, where rising Missouri River waters and storm waters wreak havoc on basements in the West End. The city is still working to create a retention area to help alleviate flooding on that side of Council Bluffs.

Unfortunately, Axne noted while speaking to the press after the meeting, the bill as constituted doesn't cover levee repairs.

After the meeting, Walsh said the infrastructure would help the city be proactive on projects, as opposed to be reactive.

"We've been having to repair and plan and not really proactively address infrastructure deficiencies," he said, noting much of the city's streets are in need of repairs and the city has millions of dollars in deferred maintenance on roadways. "If we could start to address that. Rather than proactively trying to gain on it, (right now) every year we sit down and say 'what are our worst streets' and try to fix it with what we have."

Glenwood Mayor Ron Kohn said the city has "celebrated" 50 years for much of the infrastructure, including streets, water and sewer facilities and bridges.

"As I look at the list here, if we were playing bingo we could blackout the sheet pretty quickly," Kohn said of the projects the money is intended to cover.

"We have a real opportunity to do some growing," he continued. "Our proximity to Council Bluffs and Omaha, we have a lot of people that want to live in our area. We need sewers and roads to accommodate new homes. Help with doing some of these major projects would be very beneficial to our community."

After the meeting Axne said it was important to meet with the mayors, noting the importance of helping smaller communities that might not have dedicated grant writers to make sure they have access to funds. During and after the meeting she also encouraged the mayors and city officials to work together in securing funds to help all southwest Iowa communities.

The congresswoman said she'd work with her colleagues in Washington DC and state leaders to make sure, "No matter if you're coming from a town of 5,000, 50,000 or 500,000, that there is equal opportunity" for the funds.

Axne, of Des Moines, will run for the 3rd District seat this year. With redistricting, Council Bluffs will be a part of the new 4th District. The 3rd District will include Cass, Montgomery and Page Counties, while Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie Counties move to the 4th.