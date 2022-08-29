Baker, Ward crowned Miss and Little Miss Essex

The 2022 Miss and Little Miss Essex were crowned this past weekend before the upcoming annual Essex Labor Day Celebration.

The 2022 Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex Pageant was held at Trojan Hall on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Mary Ohnmacht as the pageant coordinator. Crowned 2022 Miss Essex was Olivia Baker, with Kylie Valdez receiving first runner-up and Kirsten Kalkas second runner-up. Crowned 2022 Little Miss Essex was Maelie Ward, with Harper Holmes receiving first runner-up and Amelia Wanek second runner-up.

Baker is the daughter of Don and Meredith Baker and is a senior at Essex High School. Baker described Essex as one big community where everyone helps each other out.

Ward is the daughter of Seth and Ashley Ward and is in kindergarten. Ward said she likes to cook, and her favorite food is spaghetti.

Riley Jensen, 2021 Miss Essex, and Viola Thornton, 2021 Little Miss Essex, were on hand at the pageant to assist as the contestants made their way on stage. Other contestants competing in the Little Miss Essex portion of the pageant this year were Quinn Burns, Isabelle Lawton, Ava Mortimore and Evangelina Stuck.

The first Miss Essex Pageant was held in 1969, and the Little Miss Essex portion of the pageant was added in 1984.

Ohnmacht said, like everything else in Essex, the pageant’s success is a group effort, and she has enjoyed meeting the young people of Essex and seeing their potential as the coordinator of the pageant.

While not one of the judges, Ohnmacht said she looks at the pageant as a job interview for the contestants.

“The person I’m looking for for this job is someone who is going to be outgoing, outspoken and going to be a good role model for young people in our community, and that will represent our community in a positive way,” she said.

Ohnmacht said the most important part of the pageant is the personal interviews with the judges before the pageant, which accounts for 40% of a contestant’s score. Another 40% is based on the contestant’s onstage interview during the pageant and 20% of their score is based on poise and appearance.

“We have three judges, and they get to meet each contestant and visit with them about themselves, being a role model and how they are involved in the community and what they like about the community,” Ohnmacht said.

The judges for the 2022 pageant were Shawnna Silvius, Crystal Branson and Paula Shelton.

As part of the royal duty, Miss and Little Miss Essex will serve as ambassadors for Essex during the Labor Day celebration and throughout the year at parades and community events in southwest Iowa.

Sponsors for the 2022 pageant were the Essex Community Club and Tri-Valley Bank, and Bank Iowa donated toward the purchase of the bouquets.