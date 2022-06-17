 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students signed into law

DES MOINES — Colleges, K-12 school districts and day care centers in Iowa cannot require students and children to be immunized from COVID-19 under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was among 10 signed into law Tuesday by the governor.

Iowa schools, by state law, require eight types of immunizations by age 5.

Immunization from COVID-19 will not be added to that list, thanks to House File 2298, which passed the Iowa Legislature mostly on party-line votes, with Republicans supporting the proposal and Democrats opposing.

Reynolds has until a week from Thursday to take action on all bills approved during the recently concluded legislative session. The governor’s spokesman said Thursday that roughly a couple dozen bills remain.

Among the other bills she signed into law Tuesday were:

• House File 2578, the health and human services budget bill. It budgets $2.1 billion for various state services over the next state budget year, which begins July 1.

• Senate File 529, which is designed to assist victims of fertility fraud. The legislation is a proactive approach in Iowa, in reaction to stories from other states in which fertility doctors secretly impregnated patients with their own sperm.

