Bank Iowa hosts agriculture conference Friday at Wibholm Hall

Bank Iowa will host an event where leaders across the state will discuss important trends in the agriculture industry. The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda.

AgWest Commodities President Paul Mussman will present the market outlook for this year’s commodity markets, and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will discuss congressional updates to come in 2022.

“We are excited to host two of the top industry leaders across the state,” said Gilbert Thomas, regional president at Bank Iowa. “Marketing crops is even more important today with input costs rising. Local producers of both crops and livestock are invited to take advantage of this free educational event we provide our clients and community members.”

Those who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to RSVP by contacting the Bank Iowa Clarinda location at 712-542-2121.