Bank Iowa names Margaret Burns as Volunteer of the Year

Shenandoah - Margaret Burns has been selected as this year’s Bank Iowa Volunteer of the Year. The award is presented to one Bank Iowa team member who dedicates the most hours of community service in a given year. In 2021, Burns devoted more than 250 hours to organizations in the Shenandoah community.

“Margaret has played an instrumental role throughout the Shenandoah community,” said John McBride, Bank Iowa regional president. “She exemplifies Bank Iowa’s vision by dedicating a tremendous number of hours to serving our communities through service and banking needs.”

Throughout 2021, Burns divided her time between four local organizations, most notably playing a significant role in the local Mentoring Affects Youth (MAY) program. In September, Burns received statewide recognition, accepting a mentoring award presented by Governor Kim Reynolds. The award honors Burns’ dedication to volunteering with the MAY program for nine years.

Other notable local organizations Burns volunteered with throughout 2021 include New Beginnings Church, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program and the Essex United Fund.

“I am so humbled to receive the Bank Iowa Volunteer of the Year Award,” said Burns. “Bank Iowa encourages team members to get involved in the communities we are a part of, and I am so thankful to have the opportunity to serve organizations that align with my passions every day.”

Bank Iowa dedicates more the 12,000 hours annually to serve the 23 communities within the bank’s footprint. Bank team members in Essex, Red Oak and Shenandoah were recognized for committing the most number of hours to serving their communities. Between the three communities, team members exceeded 1,200 volunteer hours. The region was awarded a $500 check and plans to donate this contribution to the Shenandoah Optimist Club.