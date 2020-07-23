Bank Iowa's Shenandoah region recognized for volunteer service

At its recent annual summit event, Bank Iowa announced the winners of the family-owned bank's first-ever Living our Values awards. The awards come on the heels of Bank Iowa's Q1 2020 company-wide rollout of its purpose, vision and values statements.
Each of the award recipients demonstrated behaviors congruent with one or more of Bank Iowa's four core values: Be People Centered, Bring Your Best, Enable Great Things and Think Big.
Honored this year were the following team members:
The Think Big award went to Nick Griffin of Bank Iowa's Des Moines office. In a recent bank project, Griffin drew on his creative talents to ensure clients' needs were met. Griffin doesn't allow challenges to stop him from pursuing goals or working to improve internal processes. He actively seeks opportunities to demonstrate Bank Iowa values any way he can.
The Enable Great Things award went to Calvin Bandstra from Bank Iowa's Oskaloosa office. Bandstra's award recognized his positive attitude, exemplary work ethic and the overall spirit of community banking. Bandstra's dedication to Bank Iowa and its clients knows no bounds. Whether he is working around an existing client's schedule or introducing the bank to new clients, Bandstra has the mindset of an owner. He inspires his fellow team members with his ability to skillfully balance decisiveness with empathy. Bandstra was also named Community Service Award winner, having volunteered more than 450 hours serving the community in 2019.
The Bring Your Best award went to Hailie Reicks from Bank Iowa's Lawler office. Reicks is adept at anticipating needs and delivering exceptional experiences, whether it's for fellow team members or bank clients. Reicks' willingness to go above and beyond no matter the ask demonstrates her integrity and commitment to Bank Iowa's values.
The Be People Centered award went to Sheri Mortiz from Bank Iowa's Humboldt office. Mortiz was recognized for her ability to lead with compassion while celebrating effort as often as outcomes. Mortiz has a true open-door policy and sets ambitious, yet attainable, goals that empower her team. Her commitment to prioritizing the needs of others sends an important message to the community Bank Iowa serves.
Also recognized at the Bank Iowa Summit event was the Shenandoah region office for volunteer service exceeding 2,500 hours in 2019, an average of eighty hours per team member. In honor of this traveling award, Bank Iowa will donate $500 in the Shenandoah region's name to a charity or cause of its choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.