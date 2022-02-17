Barrett embarks on new role with Shenandoah School District

The Shenandoah Community School District recently filled a vacancy, hiring a school business official.

William (Bill) Barrett began his new role with the district in late January following the resignation of Sherri Ruzek. Barrett most recently served as the school business official for the Hamburg and Essex school districts.

“I am exceptionally pleased Bill Barrett has joined our staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson. “He brings a wealth of experience in the areas of banking, technology, education, and as a school business official that will add value to the district. As a school business official, Mr. Barrett supervises the overall financial operations for the district.”

Growing up on a farm outside of Hamburg, Barrett attended Iowa Western Community College after graduating from Hamburg High School and received a two-year agricultural degree. He immediately went into farming with his dad and then on his own, but this road didn’t work out for him financially.

Barrett said, “I’ve always been one of those kind of individuals that wants to learn something new, and I accept change; in fact, I thrive on change. New things really intrigue me.” And thrive is exactly what Barrett set out to do.

After a conversation with his uncle, a computer programmer who traveled the world, Barrett took an aptitude test to see how he would fair in computer-related work. Barrett said his test results showed that he scored well, so back to Iowa Western Community College he went to study information technology.

With his degree in IT, he landed his first technology job with a financial institution in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked his way up to a management position in the electronic banking department. His next career move took him to New Orleans, Louisiana, working in a financial institution’s electronic banking department.

During the time he worked for the two financial institutions, Barrett said he earned his Bachelors’s Degree, and some friends from college had started a consulting company that he decided to buy into with them. From that point, he did consulting for the next three years.

While continuing to do consulting work, Barrett accepted an adjunct professor position with Iowa Western Community College in their technology department that eventually became a full-time position. Barrett also went on to earn his Masters’s Degree.

“Then about five years ago, Iowa Western had a buyout, and I accepted it, and I had been on the school board in Hamburg,” said Barrett. “The superintendent that was there asked if I would be interested in helping them with their technology, and I said sure. Then during the transition, the person that was the SBO had accepted another position, so he asked me if I would be interested in doing that as well. So that’s how I got into the school finance side.”

When Barrett saw the school business official position opening with the Shenandoah Community School District, he was very interested. He said the district had a lot of positive things going on, and he felt it was a step up for him.

“I think all the things that have happened in my career have put me in a position where I feel confident that I can do this job,” said Barrett.

Barrett said he is still getting familiar with the district and his new role but said the district is financially very solid. He feels good about what the future holds for him in Shenandoah and looks forward to working with everyone in the district. Barrett said an integral part of any community is the school system, whether large or small.

“If you can’t work with people, you can’t be successful,” said Barrett.

Barrett said he has enjoyed each step along his chosen career path, but really enjoyed teaching at IWCC.

“The process of watching a student come in maybe not knowing anything about technology then walking out and going to work at a company like Google or a financial institution or anything is pretty impressive to see,” said Barrett.

Barrett and his wife Jackie have four biological children who are grown and married with 19 grandchildren. They also have three adopted children that are in high school.

“Somewhere along the way, my wife and I decided that we wanted to do foster care,” said Barrett. “I just fell in love with the process.”

Barrett said they decided to do foster care with the option to adopt and adopted a two-year-old boy and twin girls that were about 9 months old.

Barrett said his life has always been pretty active, and he and his wife have also enjoyed buying homes over the years and remodeling them to either rent or sell.