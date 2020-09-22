Bartlett residents discuss flood cleanup roadblocks

Bartlett residents Dean and Carol Doty were back at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting held Sept. 16, to talk about some of the roadblocks they were running into in trying to clean up Bartlett’s remaining flood detritus. As agreed at the last meeting, the supervisors at this meeting approved providing $2,500 from Community Betterment to Fremont County Hometown Pride for use in renting/buying equipment necessary for cleanup.
Since the last meeting, though, the Dotys had been speaking with the owners of several of the flood-damaged properties most in need of cleanup, and they were running into a common problem: despite the fact that they had not cleaned up their properties themselves after the flood waters receded, many owners told the Dotys they did not want volunteers going on their properties to clean them up, as they were worried about liability. Many of these properties had essentially been abandoned, and at least in the case of the busted open grain bin, the Dotys said a neighbor had seen rats the size of small kittens running in and out of the bin.
The supervisors agreed these properties presented a nuisance, and in some cases a health hazard.
Supervisor Terry Graham noted those who were unwilling or unable to do the work themselves but wouldn’t allow anybody else to do so either, were only hurting themselves.
“Eventually we’ll have to take nuisance abatement action against them,” Graham said. “If they don’t participate now, it will be at their own expense later.”
Graham said that the county wanted to give people a fair chance to solve the problems on their own, though, before taking that step, saying he hoped people would take advantage of the offered help.
Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli reiterated the Dotys’ concerns about health hazards from rats and vermin, and asked the supervisors to follow up with a letter to the property owner.
The Dotys said the county crew had already come in and mowed down weeds along roadways/intersections that had concerned them at the last meeting. They thanked the roads department for its prompt response to their requests for help. Friedli and the Dotys also thanked the supervisors for their support, and the financial assistance to help make cleanup possible. Friedli noted that the funding will be used to help with cleanup not just in Bartlett, but also Percival, and the other unincorporated areas.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen asked for and received the supervisors’ approval of the prepared TIF Report to be sent to the Department of Management. Owen said this was for the Waubonsie Ridge development and should be the last report, as they had made the final payment last December.
The City of Hamburg requested abatement of taxes in the amount of $4,242 on six parcels now owned by the City of Hamburg. Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer told the supervisors he believed the properties were actually owned by the Hamburg Economic Development Corp., and he was still researching whether they would be able to abate those taxes.
Loontjer added that he would like to know more about what the corporation intended to do with the properties, and whether they would stay titled to the corporation or go to the city, among other questions.
The supervisors agreed to table the matter to the next meeting, and a member of the corporation and/or city administration will be asked to attend.
The supervisors approved a resolution for tax abatement in the amount of $512 for three parcels now owned by the City of Tabor. Owen noted that the supervisors may actually have already approved that abatement last year, but it might not have registered yet in her system.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• payment to HGM Associates of $285.05 for J-24 emergency repairs from the northbound I-29 on/off ramps to the west city limits of Thurman;
• payment to HGM Associates of $285.05 for engineering services for the J-10 design;
• payment to HGM Associates of $30,688.22 for engineering/surveying services for J-34;
• payment to HGM Associates of $3,554.15 for engineering/surveying services for J-64;
• payment to HGM Associates of $17,452.10 for engineering services for emergency repair construction services on J-64;
• signing a contract and bond for Iowa Plains Signing, Inc., to do county-wide pavement markings, and
• signing a resolution to add a new project including J-20 railroad approaches to the 2021 County Five Year Program.
