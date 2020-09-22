Bartlett residents discuss flood cleanup roadblocks

Bartlett residents Dean and Carol Doty were back at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting held Sept. 16, to talk about some of the roadblocks they were running into in trying to clean up Bartlett’s remaining flood detritus. As agreed at the last meeting, the supervisors at this meeting approved providing $2,500 from Community Betterment to Fremont County Hometown Pride for use in renting/buying equipment necessary for cleanup.

Since the last meeting, though, the Dotys had been speaking with the owners of several of the flood-damaged properties most in need of cleanup, and they were running into a common problem: despite the fact that they had not cleaned up their properties themselves after the flood waters receded, many owners told the Dotys they did not want volunteers going on their properties to clean them up, as they were worried about liability. Many of these properties had essentially been abandoned, and at least in the case of the busted open grain bin, the Dotys said a neighbor had seen rats the size of small kittens running in and out of the bin.