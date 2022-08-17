Battle with the Bulls coming to Farragut later this month

Battle with the Bulls is in a new location this year, and Jamie Avey said that plans are moving forward at light speed. Avey is the board secretary for the Gold Buckle Productions Board of Directors.

Battle with the Bulls will be held at the Farragut Football Field, 506 Worden St., on Aug. 26-27.

“This is our third year, but it’s our first year at the new location,” she said. “The event got its start because Tony Moyer, an ex-bull rider who has been board president for the Nebraska City Extreme Bull Riding, and Aaron Loewe, an ex-bullfighter, started talking about bringing an event to our area, bringing it local.”

There will be a lot of action packed into each evening.

“People can expect 40 bull rides per night with both adult and junior bull riders, 10 mutton busters per night, 10 barrel racers and freestyle bullfighting,” Avey said.

Both the mutton bustin’ and barrel racers are new events for this year’s production.

“We will also have a beer garden and live music each night and there will be vendors for food, drinks and shopping,” Avey said.

Live music will cap off the affair both Friday and Saturday nights. Local ban Southwest Seven will play Friday.

“A lot of people in the area know them because most of them are graduates of Sidney High School,” Avey said. “Saturday night’s music is Luke Mills, a national recording artist. They put on a fantastic show!”

She added that Saturday night is a Pink Out, where attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Buckets will be passed through the stands with 100% of the money going to the Page/Fremont County Relay for Life.

Avey indicated that it is definitely a family event.

“We’re going to have a kid zone this year sponsored by the Fremont County Vet Clinic,” she said. “It’s an additional charge but there will be pony rides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, axe throwing and face painting.”

Avey encourages families to bring the kids along and enjoy the evening. She wants people to know that there is a lot of space at the venue, so for those who do not want to sit in the stands and up close to so many people, there is room to spread out.

“Of course, we are hoping to pack the stands but there will be some room for lawn chairs in spots and a live feed in the beer garden.” she added.

It’s tough to pull off a large event without sponsors, and this event is no exception, according to Avey. The two major sponsors are the Fremont County Vet Clinic and the RIA Advisory Group out of Elkhorn, Nebraska.

“Nate Fichter with RIA is a Farragut native and Doc Laumann, with the vet clinic, grew up in Farragut, too,” she said. “We are so excited to have so much support from the local area. It also takes a ton of other volunteers and a ton of sponsors to pull this whole thing off. We are very thankful.”

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online at battlewiththebulls.com or in person at Penn Drug in Sidney, Harbor Cafe in Farragut and the Riverside Inn in Riverton. Tickets are also available for sale at the door each evening. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paid adult. Gates for the event open at 5 p.m.

Gold Buckle Production, Inc. is a nonprofit organization, and all proceeds from their events are donated back to organizations in SW Iowa. The board of directors includes Sherry Bohlen, Mark Graham, Teresa Graham, Ryan Kersten, Aaron Loewe, Jonna Loewe, Tony Moyer, Andy Sheldon and Jane Stier.