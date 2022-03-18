Battle with the Bulls moves to Farragut

The big topic of the evening at the Sidney Hometown Pride meeting on March 15 was the new location for The Battle with the Bulls. The Battle with the Bulls will be held on Aug. 26 and 27, at the Farragut football field in Farragut. There will be food and drink vendors, live music, and mutton bustin’.

Aaron Loewe said, “Farragut is very happy to host this event, and there will be no charge for us to put it on. They are just wanting to bring events to their community.”

It was suggested by Sherry Bohlen that the Sidney Hometown Pride should continue to support this event and have an ongoing presence if the groups in Farragut are okay with it. Vice Chair Peter Johnson said that it would be a good opportunity to collaborate and build good relationships with Farragut Hometown Pride if they could work together on this event.Chairman Terry Graham said he would reach out to the committee members and ask for a spot on their agenda for next week.

Dick McClure didn’t have much to update on the boot project that has been ongoing now that the boots have been delivered to Plum Creek for painting. McClure did thank everyone who helped with the loading and unloading of the two 8 foot boots. June McClure, treasurer, gave her report and gave members a copy of the balance sheets. Discussionentailedabout the restricted and unrestricted funds and how they make use of them. There are funds that are for a specific time and purpose, funds that the committee has readily available for use, and the donor restricted in perpetuity funds which must be used in designated ways and whose principal cannot be touched.

The next conversation centered on future endeavors. Graham talked to Cooper Talich, a new accountant in town, and is considering hiring him to work with the committee.

“He is looking for business and works with nonprofits. I would have him come in to look at the first months of our books, the individual accounts, etc. Then we can go from there to take a look at roles and responsibilities with June,” Graham said.

June agreed that having a professional look at the accounts is a good idea. Graham feels that with the amount of money they are dealing with, if they are paying someone professionally to do it, they are covered with errors and omissions. Johnson agreed and said he believes it would be worth it and that Talich comes highly recommended. The committee plans to invite Talich to a late spring meeting.

Dick talked about the possibility of setting up an emergency management fund account in light of the disaster at Winterset. He said, “I got to thinking. We are a 5013c organization and some people prefer to make donations directly to a nonprofit, and if we had a tornado or some other type of disaster around Sidney, or around the county, maybe we could have something set up for that. Is this something long range we could get involved in?”

Graham said it is something they could definitely think about and investigate in the future but it will need to be refined and specific.

The group discussed an endowment fund promotion to generate awareness of their endowment. Dick added that one way to do that is through their brochure.

“Our brochure is in need of an update so that should be done. We could also have letters sent to let others know about the tax breaks and the variety of things that can be earmarked for Sidney Hometown Pride endowment,” he said.

All agreed this is something they could focus on in the coming months, as well. The members also discussed the local grants deadline dates so they could be timely with their requests. Another future agenda item is looking at getting help to build a website.

Before the meeting ended, Graham asked committee members to bring ideas to the next meeting: “Bring four platform items of what you would like to see done this year. That way we can talk about those and decide what we want to focus on. We will get our road map drawn up and create specific goals.”

The next meeting for Sidney Hometown Pride will be April 19.