Being a M.A.Y. Mentor has been rewarding for Shearer

M.A.Y. Mentoring, a community-based mentoring program, is now in its 22nd year in Shenandoah. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to be matched with a mentor through the program.

The community-based M.A.Y. Mentoring program was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. An advisory board consisting of 16 members and Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. mentoring coordinator, guides the community-based program.

If you have thought about becoming a mentor and are still hesitant, Staci Shearer said it is a commitment but not one that is overwhelming. She said setting aside four hours a month to spend with a mentee is doable, and the benefits of being a mentor are rewarding.

Shearer has been a mentor for four years and is currently paired with a tenth-grade student named Cadence. She said they were paired together two years ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made time together more difficult at first.

“Cadence and I hit it off right away,” said Shearer.

Shearer said she has enjoyed being paired with an older student and feels that she can relate to young adults better than students in grade school at this point in her life. Shearer said she didn’t realize how much she had missed going to junior high and high school activities after her kids graduated.

Cadence is a football and wrestling cheerleader, and Shearer enjoys going to the games and watching her cheer, taking photos before homecoming, and at other dances. She also attended when Cadence was baptized.

“Mentoring has really opened my eyes to how much better I feel just by doing something important and spending time with her,” said Shearer.

Cadence has been in the M.A.Y. Mentoring program for two years, with Shearer being her first mentor. This year, she also joined the MC2 Club through the mentoring program and enjoys being part of this group.

MC2 Club is a voluntary mentoring club for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Shenandoah. MC2 stands for mentoring club with expediential opportunities. This group has the same purpose as Links to LNX E-Mentoring but goes more in-depth. The students in this group meet with adults in the community that can help guide them with career choices. Students have the opportunity to tour businesses both in and outside the community to explore different careers. This club can also help students with job shadows and internships.

Cadence said she has enjoyed having an extra person in her life that she can talk with in addition to her family. She also enjoys the fact that it gives her somewhere to go outside of school, school activities and work.

Shearer and Cadence both live busy lives but prioritize fulfilling the commitment they have made to each other through the program. Shearer said their hour together a week sometimes is getting hot chocolate and going to the Dollar Store while they visit.

“It’s just a commitment that you make,” said Shearer. “But it is a commitment, and just like with any other commitment, you have to be willing to own that and to take responsibility because we’re counting on each other to make us accountable.”

Both said their weekly outing is spur of the moment sometimes, and other times it is planned, but they always manage to work around their schedules. Grabbing lunch or supper and occasionally breakfast is one of their favorite things to do together and allows them to visit. They also go for walks on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, followed by an ice cream treat. Or they hang out at Shearer’s house and visit.

“It’s whatever works for the individual, but it’s doable,” said Shearer. “Even with crazy schedules, it’s completely doable. But it is a commitment, and it does need to be taken seriously. I don’t ever want to let her down. My commitment to her is this program. Cadence is part of my family.”

Shearer said they have been able to find what works for them, and Cadence being in high school and having a phone has made communication easier between the two.

Shearer and Cadence also enjoy attending the group activities through M.A.Y. Mentoring, including learning about Rapp Park, swimming party, Christmas crafts, and the pumpkin patch.

“The mentoring group and the different mentors and all the mentees that is a fun group to be involved in and see how every kid is different,” said Shearer.

Shearer said once you find your “niche,” it all falls into place. She said you may not get paired with a mentee who is a perfect fit at first but not to give up on the program. She said to keep trying because it’s a very worthwhile program for everybody.

“It’s something that can fulfill you,” said Shearer. “You thought that maybe you were living a self-fulfilled life and that everything was good but when you give to somebody else what they give to you really helps fill up your cup, especially when your drained. It’s the whole giving to each other that makes it so worth it.”

Shearer said she started thinking about becoming a mentor about 10 years before signing up. She is glad she waited because the timing was perfect when she did. With both of her kids’ adults now, she said she can now look back at things she went through as a mom with her kids through different glasses and be that friend for Cadence, not a parent.

“I’m not there to replace a role,” said Shearer. “Cadence has a great mom, and she has great people in her life. I’m just kind of like I said, I get to be that bonus person.”

“It’s nice for me to be that bonus person,” said Shearer. “I get to be involved in her life, and we get to have fun together. It gives you another perspective. It’s tough being a kid right now growing up and all the different challenges that you face.”

Besides being a traditional M.A.Y. Mentor, you can volunteer as an e-mentor with the Links to LNX E-Mentoring program. Or serve on the advisory board or be a Links to LNX advisory committee member. Financial contributions can be made as a one-time donation, annually, or a three-year pledge. You could also volunteer to help with the MC2 Club activities and chaperone their business tours.

But one of the simplest ways the community can show their support is by attending the M.A.Y. Mentoring fundraising events.

Leininger said mentors are asked to commit to a minimum of one full year when signing up. She said mentors are expected to spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their students, but the meeting time doesn’t have to be the same every week.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or an e-mentor can contact Leininger at the Shenandoah K-8 building at 712-246-2520 or leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.

-- This story includes some previously reported material.