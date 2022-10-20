 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bench dedication for kindergarten teacher, Lutie Graham

Judy Holloway (Lutie Graham's daughter), Anne Travis and Carolyn Maher sit on the newly dedicated bench for Lutie Graham a Fremont County kindergarten teacher from 1958-1982. 

 Photo provided

Two former Sidney teachers recently spearheaded a project to honor another former colleague.

On Friday, Oct. 14, school personnel, kindergarteners and members of the Sidney Retired Educators Group gathered as a bench was unveiled in memory of Lutie Graham. Graham was a beloved Fremont County kindergarten teacher from 1958 to 1982.

Judy and Larry Halloway sit on a bench in front of the Sidney Elementary School dedicated to Lutie Graham, surrounded by the Sidney Retired Educator Group.

Anne Travis and Carolyn Maher came up with the idea to put a bench at the front of the Sidney Elementary School in memory of Graham.

“We can’t forget a teacher like that," Travis said. "Lutie was someone who was so impressive and touched the lives of so many.”

She shared that she and Maher worked together to raise money so others could remember Graham.

Kindergarten students from Sidney Elementary sit with Judy and Larry Halloway next to the bench dedicated to Lutie Graham, who taught kindergarten in Fremont County for 24 years.

“After she retired, and former students would stop and see her, she would get a scrapbook out and share something that student did in her classroom," Travis said. "She was just one of those people who remembered all of her students and remembered something about them.”

Members of the Sidney Retired Educators Group said that besides instilling the love of learning into the lives of so many young people, Graham will be remembered for her compassion for children and her value of education.

