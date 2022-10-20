Bench dedication for kindergarten teacher, Lutie Graham

Two former Sidney teachers recently spearheaded a project to honor another former colleague.

On Friday, Oct. 14, school personnel, kindergarteners and members of the Sidney Retired Educators Group gathered as a bench was unveiled in memory of Lutie Graham. Graham was a beloved Fremont County kindergarten teacher from 1958 to 1982.

Anne Travis and Carolyn Maher came up with the idea to put a bench at the front of the Sidney Elementary School in memory of Graham.

“We can’t forget a teacher like that," Travis said. "Lutie was someone who was so impressive and touched the lives of so many.”

She shared that she and Maher worked together to raise money so others could remember Graham.

“After she retired, and former students would stop and see her, she would get a scrapbook out and share something that student did in her classroom," Travis said. "She was just one of those people who remembered all of her students and remembered something about them.”

Members of the Sidney Retired Educators Group said that besides instilling the love of learning into the lives of so many young people, Graham will be remembered for her compassion for children and her value of education.