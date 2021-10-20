Benches added to Farragut Admiral Trail

On Sept. 26, 2021, a small group of volunteers, including members of the Admiral Trail Committee and the Farragut Hometown Pride Committee, worked together to install five benches along the Admiral Trail.

These benches were purchased with a grant from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association Build with Bags Program. The benches were purchased from Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls.

The Build with Bags Program is a joint effort of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, Keep Iowa Beautiful, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Metro Waste Authority and Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls. The primary goal of the program is to reduce the use of plastic bags, encourage use of reusable bags, increase recycling of plastic bags and create a grant program for parks and schools to purchase products made of recycled plastic bags.

The grant application deadline is at the end of March every year, and a maximum of $2,000 is available per grant. Governmental entities or non-profit organizations from Iowa that apply must purchase items made of some percentage of recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. Winning grantees purchase the items and show proof of purchase and payment in order to be reimbursed from the grant.