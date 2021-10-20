Benches added to Farragut Admiral Trail

On Sept. 26, 2021, a small group of volunteers, including members of the Admiral Trail Committee and the Farragut Hometown Pride Committee, worked together to install five benches along the Admiral Trail.
These benches were purchased with a grant from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association Build with Bags Program. The benches were purchased from Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls.
The Build with Bags Program is a joint effort of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, Keep Iowa Beautiful, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Metro Waste Authority and Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls. The primary goal of the program is to reduce the use of plastic bags, encourage use of reusable bags, increase recycling of plastic bags and create a grant program for parks and schools to purchase products made of recycled plastic bags.
The grant application deadline is at the end of March every year, and a maximum of $2,000 is available per grant. Governmental entities or non-profit organizations from Iowa that apply must purchase items made of some percentage of recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. Winning grantees purchase the items and show proof of purchase and payment in order to be reimbursed from the grant.
Grantees are encouraged to buy their products from Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls, but not required to do so.
Grant applications are submitted in letter
form; grantees are chosen based on points received for their:
• Statement of need;
• Public relations plan to raise awareness;
• HDPE content of planned purchase items;
• Statement regarding how the planned project will decrease plastic bag usage or encourage recycling, and
• Letter of support from an Iowa Grocery Industry Association (IGIA) member.
Aaron O’Brien, Grocery manager of the Shenandoah Fareway store, wrote a letter of support to the Iowa Grocery Industry Association to help the Admiral Trail Committee receive this grant. According to Jeff McQueen, outgoing Admiral Trail Committee Chairman, the Shenandoah Fareway store has been an enthusiastic and supportive partner in all of their trail endeavors, and an outstanding community partner.
Volunteers placed the first bench on the east side of Farragut, just off Jackson Street. The second bench was placed a quarter mile west of Manti Road.
Two benches were installed at the bridge one mile northeast of Manti Road. The fifth bench was installed at 390th Street.
These recycled plastic benches were placed in cement and should be long-lasting sources of rest and relief along the trail for many years to come.
Plans and fundraising continue for additional portions of the trail and amenities.
As always, anyone wishing to make a donation to the trail may do so in several ways:
1.) Go to: www.inhf.org/ways-to-give/donate/ When filling out information under the section “direct your gift” select Admiral Trail.
2.) Download the form on the website: farragutadmiraltrail.com. Fill out the form and send it to Farragut City Hall.
3.) Just send a check to Farragut City Hall made out to Greater Shenandoah Foundation. In the memo section write Farragut Admiral Trail.
At the time of this writing McQueen was intending to step down as Admiral Trail Committee Chairman and a new chairman was being sought. Volunteers to help with trail work and maintenance and people interested in joining the committee are always welcome.