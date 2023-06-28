County engineer Dan Davis opened bids for three seal coating projects at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors June 28 meeting.

Davis said his department bid all three projects at the same time but would separate them out if necessary.

“Our idea is to get the biggest bang for our buck here so we’ll have to see how that comes out, whether we do one project, two projects or all three projects,” he said.

Midwest Coatings in Modale, Iowa, had a total bid of $1,187,649.50; the bid from Manatt’s from Brooklyn, Iowa, came in at $1,010,102.30. JB Holland Construction, Inc. out of Decorah, Iowa, sent in a bid of $1,075,475.05.

Davis told supervisors that he and his team would take a closer look at the numbers per road, review the information and return to a meeting for their recommendation.

“We put out a spec to see the maximum amount of dollars we would have and now we’ll see what work we can get for that amount of money,” he said.

The bids covered the seal coating of three projects: LFM-CO36 L-68 7X36, LFM-CO36 M-16 7X-36, LFM-CO36 J-10 7X-36.

In other business:

• Supervisors approved a new hire resolution for a new dispatcher and jailer for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Cheyenne Kirsch's start date was effective June 21.

• Supervisors approved an agreement between Mike Nebel and the Fremont County Secondary Road Department for work on private property on Green Hollow Road.

County engineer Dan Davis said they were given permission to go ahead with work.

“We agreed to pay him $1,140 for the use on his land in order to do this," he said. "We’re going to put up a couple of barricades where we’ll be able to access the road but nobody else can. We can get in there and scoop the silt out if it all works right.”

• The board approved the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool renewal paperwork.

Auditor Dee Owens told supervisors it was a standard renewal but there was another significant increase.

“It increased from $250,227 to $281,485, and it’s probably not necessarily due to the frequency of incidents, but also because of an increase in insured properties and adding additional items," she said.

• The board approved a cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permit for Sapp Brothers Travel Center in Percival.

• The board approved a resolution to cancel outstanding warrants.

“Every year, we cancel any warrant that is over a year old, and it’s always done at the last meeting of the fiscal year," she said.

• The board approved a resolution authorizing appropriations to county offices and departments for fiscal year 2023-24.

“This is just saying that I can appropriate the money at 100% to each department that was budgeted,” Owens said.

The next meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is July 5.